Wednesday News, September 09, 2020

Verne Hill Sep 09, 2020

Happy Birthday WBFJ-FM.  Today is our 26th on-the-air anniversary…

Autumn begins on September 22.

High Point Police say a 10-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Willard Road Tuesday morning.  The boy was returning home after picking up lunch from a Guilford County Schools bus when a light-colored, four-door sedan struck the 10-year-old – who was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/hit-and-run-tuesday-leaves-10-year-old-seriously-injured-high-point-police-say/

 

Fox News reporting this morning: President Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize just weeks after helping broker an agreement to normalize ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Israel and the U-A-E will officially sign the deal during a ceremony at the White House on September 15.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2020/september/trump-nominated-for-nobel-peace-prize-following-israel-uae-peace-agreement

 

Weather News: Massive wildfires are burning huge areas of California, Oregon and Washington – closing roads and forcing evacuations. CNN

*Snow in the Rockies: Several inches to more than half a foot at higher elevations

https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/here-are-the-snow-totals-for-tuesdays-snowstorm-in-colorado-light-snow-continues-to-fall-wednesday

*A 3.1 magnitude earthquake was confirmed to have struck parts of Central New Jersey early this morning, according to a report from the US Geological Survey. The quake was felt around 2 a.m., lasting 13 seconds near Freehold Township

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/09/09/earthquake-new-jersey-3-1-magnitude-quake-freehold/5755820002/

 

Employers in the Winston-Salem metro statistical area are expressing more optimism about their fourth-quarter hiring plans. Manpower, in a survey released this week, finding that 22% of area employers plan to hire, up from 10% over the previous two quarters.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salem-area-employers-plan-more-hiring-in-fourth-quarter/

 

Pray for Christians in Ethiopia. Ministry leaders are urging an international inquiry after hundreds of Christians were murdered by Muslim extremists in parts of the Oromia regional state (Ethiopia) since the end of June.

It’s been reported that some of the attackers received the help of local authorities in trying to find specific individuals who had been actively involved in supporting the Church in the region. Ethiopian Christians are urging ‘the church’ to contact the Ethiopian embassy, calling for immediate action against continuing atrocities.  The Ethiopian Embassy in Washington, DC can be reached at: (202) 364-1200

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/september/report-500-ethiopian-christians-killed-in-targeted-genocide-by-muslim-extremists-since-june

 

Debate planned for US Senate candidates.  Incumbent Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) and former NC State Senator Cal Cunningham will debate on September 22 at 7pm.

Watch on WGHP Fox 8. Hosted by Nexstar Broadcasting

https://www.wnct.com/north-carolina-senate-debate/

 

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot, no reason needed.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31.   Election Day is Nov. 3. VOTE ONCE!

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

YOUR Sample Ballot here:  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Early Voting sites (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

NC Board of Elections  https://www.ncsbe.gov/

