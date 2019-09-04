Wednesday News, September 04, 2019  

“Dorian slowly heads north as Hurricane Warnings extend along the Coastal areas of both Carolinas.”

The latest on Hurricane `Dorian (8am) Dorian is currently 95 miles NORTHEAST of Daytona Beach w/ 105 mph winds

Dorian is 360 miles southwest of Wilmington and 310 miles south of Myrtle Beach

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

New this morning: Google and its YouTube subsidiary will pay $170 million to settle allegations that YouTube collected personal information from children without their parents’ consent, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The companies allegedly collected information of children viewing videos on YouTube by tracking users of channels that are directed at kids. YouTube earned millions of dollars by then using this information to target ads to the children, according to the complaint.

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/04/757441886/google-youtube-to-pay-170-million-penalty-over-collecting-kids-personal-info

Volunteers needed at Reynolda Gardens

Another information session for volunteers will happen this Friday Sept. 6 @ 10am.

Volunteers lead school groups on nature walks that last one to two hours, one to two mornings a week during the school year. Info: 336-758-3485.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/volunteer-information-sessions-at-reynolda-gardens

Big announcement from Walmart on Tuesday…

The nation’s largest retailer will reduce its gun and ammunition inventory while pressuring Congress to enact gun safety measures. Walmart will continue to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns and much of the ammunition for those guns. Walmart will continue to allow concealed carry by customers with permits in its stores.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/03/walmart-ends-all-handgun-ammunition-sales-and-asks-customers-not-to-carry-guns-into-stores/

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Pharmacy Study lists the best pharmacies in the US based on customer satisfaction.

Best Brick + Mortar Pharmacies (chain drug stores)

Good Neighbor

Health Mart

Rite Aid

Walgreens

CVS

One big takeaway: Customers enjoy visiting their (local) brick-and-mortar pharmacy because they get a great deal of satisfaction from speaking directly with pharmacists. https://clark.com/health-health-care/best-pharmacies/?utm_source

Check out the findings on the news blog at wbfj.fm

Shy Tuttle, the former North Davidson and Tennessee star survived the final cut Saturday as the New Orleans Saints – like all teams in the National Football League – pared their roster down to 53 players. Tuttle went undrafted but signed with the Saints as a free agent. Undrafted free agents usually have long odds of making NFL rosters. BTW: New Orleans plays the Carolina Panthers (in Charlotte) in the last game of the regular season on Dec. 29.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/20190902/tuttle-makes-saints-roster?

At the Box Office: The faith-based film Overcomer holding strong at #6 over the extended Labor Day weekend. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/