Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, September 04, 2019  

Wednesday News, September 04, 2019  

Verne HillSep 04, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, September 04, 2019  

Like

 “Dorian slowly heads north as Hurricane Warnings extend along the Coastal areas of both Carolinas.”

The latest on Hurricane `Dorian   (8am) Dorian is currently 95 miles NORTHEAST of Daytona Beach w/ 105 mph winds

Dorian is 360 miles southwest of Wilmington and 310 miles south of Myrtle Beach

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml

 

 

New this morning: Google and its YouTube subsidiary will pay $170 million to settle allegations that YouTube collected personal information from children without their parents’ consent, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The companies allegedly collected information of children viewing videos on YouTube by tracking users of channels that are directed at kids. YouTube earned millions of dollars by then using this information to target ads to the children, according to the complaint.

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/04/757441886/google-youtube-to-pay-170-million-penalty-over-collecting-kids-personal-info

 

Volunteers needed at Reynolda Gardens

Another information session for volunteers will happen this Friday Sept. 6 @ 10am.

Volunteers lead school groups on nature walks that last one to two hours, one to two mornings a week during the school year.     Info: 336-758-3485.

https://www.journalnow.com/lifestyles/home-garden/volunteer-information-sessions-at-reynolda-gardens

 

Big announcement from Walmart on Tuesday…

The nation’s largest retailer will reduce its gun and ammunition inventory while pressuring Congress to enact gun safety measures.   Walmart will continue to sell long barrel deer rifles and shotguns and much of the ammunition for those guns.   Walmart will continue to allow concealed carry by customers with permits in its stores.

https://myfox8.com/2019/09/03/walmart-ends-all-handgun-ammunition-sales-and-asks-customers-not-to-carry-guns-into-stores/

 

The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Pharmacy Study lists the best pharmacies in the US based on customer satisfaction.

Best Brick + Mortar Pharmacies (chain drug stores)

  • Good Neighbor
  • Health Mart
  • Rite Aid
  • Walgreens
  • CVS

One big takeaway: Customers enjoy visiting their (local) brick-and-mortar pharmacy because they get a great deal of satisfaction from speaking directly with pharmacists.       https://clark.com/health-health-care/best-pharmacies/?utm_source

Check out the findings on the news blog at wbfj.fm

 

Shy Tuttle, the former North Davidson and Tennessee star survived the final cut Saturday as the New Orleans Saints – like all teams in the National Football League – pared their roster down to 53 players.  Tuttle went undrafted but signed with the Saints as a free agent. Undrafted free agents usually have long odds of making NFL rosters.  BTW: New Orleans plays the Carolina Panthers (in Charlotte) in the last game of the regular season on Dec. 29.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/sports/20190902/tuttle-makes-saints-roster?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the Box Office:  The faith-based film Overcomer holding strong at #6 over the extended Labor Day weekend.  https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Check out the latest music and movie reviews from Focus on the Family on the News Blog at wbfj.fm        https://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/overcomer-2019

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NEW: Hallmark Channel’s holiday movie schedule 2019

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

Over-the-air TV?  You must re-scan to pick up THSES local channels

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

S@5: Sept 08, 2019

Verne HillSep 05, 2019

Community Events

Jul
1
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 1 – Sep 7 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
8
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 8 – Sep 14 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
14
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jul 14 – Sep 8 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
Jul
15
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Summer Day Camp @ Immanuel Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Jul 15 – Sep 21 all-day
Weekly Summer Day Camp (9-5) and is for 5-12 years old 336.766.4226
Jul
21
Sun
all-day Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Camp Caraway @ Caraway Conference Center & Camp (Sophia)
Jul 21 – Sep 15 all-day
Boys Camp June 16-19 (For 3-5 graders) Father / Son Retreat July 19-21 Mother / Daughter Retreat Aug 5-7 Mother / Son Retreat Aug 7-9 Father / Daughter Retreat Aug 9-11 http://www.campcaraway.org
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes