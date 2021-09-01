Search
Wednesday News, September 01, 2021

Verne Hill

The remnants of Hurricane Ida will likely bring scattered showers + thunderstorms to the Piedmont Triad today. ‘Flash Flood Watch’ for Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.  Gusty winds will also be a concern for the Foothills and Northern Mountains

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, headlights MUST be ON.  It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

 

Job Fair: Over 20 part-time positions must be filled!

Winston-Salem Fairgrounds hiring event TODAY (Sept 1) 11-1pm and 4 to 6pm.

Location: Home & Garden Building.  Enter thru Gate 9 on 27th Street.

Details: Positions are available for ages 16 and up to work at Fairgrounds facilities for such events as concerts, hockey games, public ice skating, the Carolina Classic Fair and more.  Job offers will be made on the spot to successful applicants.

Details: WSFairgrounds.com/Jobs.

 

Pro-Life Victory.  The ‘Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law’ which ‘bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected’ went into effect at midnight. The US Supreme Court chose not to act on an emergency petition by abortion advocates to stop the measure.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/abortion-advocates-make-last-minute-plea-to-u-s-supreme-court-to-block-texas-fetal-heartbeat-law

    

Update: Stokes County Schools now requiring masks for students and staff.

This decision made on Tuesday will be re-evaluated Sept. 17 and every two weeks after.  https://www.wxii12.com/article/labor-day-sales-2021/37442587

 

New: The state has extended the ‘cash cards for Covid-vaccinations’ program through mid-September.  The cards will now be available (at specific locations including the Forsyth County Health Department) through September 13, 2021.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/winston-salem-extends-cash-cards-for-vaccinations-through-mid-september/

 

Headline of the Morning

“Farmer’s Almanac: We’re in for one of the coldest winters in years.”

They have even dubbed the upcoming winter as the “season of shivers.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/09/01/old-farmers-almanac-predicts-cold-winter/5665506001/

 

Coffee prices the Highest in 4 Years.  After the prices of goods like lumber, corn and soybeans jumped up last year and into the spring, now, coffee prices are up. Analysts are pointing to adverse weather in Brazil as well as Covid-19 restrictions in Vietnam?  https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/30/investing/premarket-stocks-trading/index.html

 

 

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

 

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

 

Centennial Sisters’ secret to long life?

Thelma Susewind is 101 years old.

Her sister Doris Rounds is 104

Thelma lives in Norfolk, Virginia. Doris lives in Providence, Rhode Island.

It’s been several years but the two recently met in Rhode Island for a much needed visit.

So, what is the secret to these Centennial Sisters’ longevity? 

Doris chimed in saying “Living on a farm in (Seekonk, Massachusetts) and “eating fresh vegetables. And we had plenty of exercise because we had bicycles that we could ride all day long and not worry about cars because there were so few of them.”

“And don’t smoke!” Thelma exclaimed.

BTW: One of their favorite things to do when they get together -other than talk- is to eat lobster – a family tradition since their childhood in Massachusetts.  😊

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/august/centennial-sisters-give-secret-to-long-life

 

 

Colonial Pipeline has restored gas flow to two pipelines that run from Houston to Greensboro.  –WFMY News 2

 

 

Jesus told them, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never become hungry, and whoever believes in me will never become thirsty.

I will never turn away anyone who comes to me.” John 6:35, 37

