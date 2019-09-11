Search
Wednesday News, Sept 11, 2019

Wednesday News, Sept 11, 2019

9-11: May We Never Forget.   18 years ago:  Remembering the events and honoring those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

9/11 events happening around the Piedmont Triad…

 

(Noon)  9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony

Wake Forest University Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center.  Open to the public.

 

(6:30pm)  Patriotic Worship Service: Mount Pisgah UMC in Greensboro

What: Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, and praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

 

(SAT) The City of Greensboro will host its 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those who lost their lives including first responders on 9/11.

Saturday, September 14 at 9am.   Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Location: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/911-events-memorials-stair-climbs-greensboro-winston-salem-burlington/83

https://www.911memorial.org/world-trade-center-history

 

News…

No Name change for the Dixie Classic Fair…for now?  The general government committee voting NO on the Twin City Fair suggestion on Tuesday.  The committee will consider a ‘new’ name to replace the Dixie Classic once again in October with a new name in place in 2020…?   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/what-s-the-new-name-for-winston-salem-s-fair/article_17ad65da-c99d-5982-b32b-e98b145dbda8.html

 

The Kmart in Clemmons, the last in the Triad, will close on Dec. 15, according to an email sent to the Village of Clemmons.   https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kmart-in-clemmons-to-close-in-december/article_88afcf76-88b4-5906-bacb-b23886e8c621.html

 

Conservative Republican Dan Bishop winning in that special do-over election in N.C.’s 9th Congressional District on Tuesday…  https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/state/bishop-holds-onto-gop-seat-in-do-over-election-in/article_5a074b69-185b-5ce2-ae90-6b83b653bb3a.html

 

Triad voters can see options for new voting systems at demonstrations Friday at GTCC’s Cameron Campus in Colfax.  There will be two chances to watch demonstrations, from 2-3:45 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at GTCC’s Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/triad-voters-can-see-options-for-new-voting-systems-at/article_837388c8-f4b0-588a-b376-da8db5264ba1.html

 

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival This Sat + Sun

Everyone is invited. Come join our celebration and break pita with us!  Celebrate our multi-national unity in Jesus Christ at the Middle Eastern Christian.  The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church  on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville.

Saturday + Sunday (September 14 + 15, 2019)  /  10am til sundown

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival is an annual event that shares the multi-national Christian Arabic heritage with the neighboring community.  http://www.friendlyarabicchurch.com/

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
