Wednesday News, Sept 11, 2019

9-11: May We Never Forget. 18 years ago: Remembering the events and honoring those that lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and aboard Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

9/11 events happening around the Piedmont Triad…

(Noon) 9/11 Moment of Remembrance multi-faith ceremony

Wake Forest University Campus at the flagpole between Reynolda Hall and Benson Center. Open to the public.

(6:30pm) Patriotic Worship Service: Mount Pisgah UMC in Greensboro

What: Service will consist of patriotic hymns, a time to give thanks, and praying for the nation. Make sure to wear red, white, and blue.

(SAT) The City of Greensboro will host its 8th annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor those who lost their lives including first responders on 9/11.

Saturday, September 14 at 9am. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Location: Bellemeade Parking Deck at 220 North Greene Street in Greensboro

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/911-events-memorials-stair-climbs-greensboro-winston-salem-burlington/83

https://www.911memorial.org/world-trade-center-history

News…

No Name change for the Dixie Classic Fair…for now? The general government committee voting NO on the Twin City Fair suggestion on Tuesday. The committee will consider a ‘new’ name to replace the Dixie Classic once again in October with a new name in place in 2020…? https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/what-s-the-new-name-for-winston-salem-s-fair/article_17ad65da-c99d-5982-b32b-e98b145dbda8.html

The Kmart in Clemmons, the last in the Triad, will close on Dec. 15, according to an email sent to the Village of Clemmons. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/kmart-in-clemmons-to-close-in-december/article_88afcf76-88b4-5906-bacb-b23886e8c621.html

Conservative Republican Dan Bishop winning in that special do-over election in N.C.’s 9th Congressional District on Tuesday… https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/state/bishop-holds-onto-gop-seat-in-do-over-election-in/article_5a074b69-185b-5ce2-ae90-6b83b653bb3a.html

Triad voters can see options for new voting systems at demonstrations Friday at GTCC’s Cameron Campus in Colfax. There will be two chances to watch demonstrations, from 2-3:45 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Conference Center at GTCC’s Cameron Campus, 7908 Leabourne Road, Colfax.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/elections/local/triad-voters-can-see-options-for-new-voting-systems-at/article_837388c8-f4b0-588a-b376-da8db5264ba1.html

The Middle Eastern Christian Festival This Sat + Sun

Everyone is invited. Come join our celebration and break pita with us! Celebrate our multi-national unity in Jesus Christ at the Middle Eastern Christian. The Middle Eastern Christian Festival hosted by Friendly Arabic Church on 1292 Whicker Road in Kernersville.

Saturday + Sunday (September 14 + 15, 2019) / 10am til sundown