Wednesday News, Sept 05, 2018

WBFJ News Wednesday, September 05, 2018

‘Do not eat’ Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. That’s the warning from the CDC after 30 more people become sick after eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, which was recalled in June over salmonella concerns. https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/mbandaka-06-18/map.html

Millions were glued to their computers in the spring of 2017, as April the giraffe was live streamed in anticipation of ‘baby Tajiri’s’ birth.

*Good News: Baby Tajiri (tah JAR ee) is moving to North Carolina. Tajiri will be starting his new family at the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park outside of Raleigh. The park is a new educational facility that is currently under construction and slated to be open to the public in the spring of 2019.

5 hottest-selling new vehicles in August: All SUVs

When it comes to new vehicle purchases, passenger cars are slumping, while SUVs, crossovers and pickups are surging. In August, that trend intensified as passenger cars represented fewer than 3 in 10 vehicles sold for the first time ever in a single month, according to Cox Automotive.

Some of the hottest sellers include Toyota Highlander, Honda Pilot and Volkswagen Tiguan. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2018/09/04/august-auto-sales/1192736002/

Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada are set to resume as the Trump administration pushes for an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Last week, the U.S. and Mexico reached a new trade deal.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/05/brett-kavanaugh-hearings-tropical-storm-gordon-twitter-facebook-nafta/1190379002/

Wake Forest University is introducing a clear-bag policy for the first time this Saturday during Wakes home opener at BB&T Football Field.

*Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag the size of a ‘one-gallon clear plastic bag’, such as a Ziploc bag. *Ladies will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, roughly the size of a hand or 4½ inches by 6½ inches, with or without a handle or strap.

*Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/wfu/football/wake-forest-implementing-clear-bag-policy/article_b9a0acad-fb06-549b-b2ea-3519d7162011.html

Tropical Storm Gordon has made landfall in Mississippi just west of the Alabama border, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters have urged people along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida to be wary of a dangerous storm surge and flash floods. September is traditionally the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season which runs through November.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2018/september/gordon-rsquo-s-outer-rainbands-wind-begin-pelting-the-gulf-coast

Study: No sleep, forget metabolism. Experts suggest that if we don’t get enough sleep, we end up with extra food cravings – primarily for sweets. Great!?

But that’s not all. When blood samples of adults were tested before and after a night of sleep or no sleep, researchers found those who didn’t sleep had higher rates of inflammation and even shifts in DNA, which can turn genes on and off. Some of these genes appear to be linked to health concerns that can play a role in fat storage and ultimately obesity and even increased risk for diabetes. Is it nap time yet??????

https://local12.com/health/health-updates/study-even-one-night-short-on-sleep-could-alter-your-metabolism

Shades of a flip phone?

Samsung will unveil details of a ‘foldable’ smartphone later this year.

Why? Consumer surveys carried out by Samsung showed that there is a market for a ‘flip or fold’ type unit…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/news/2018/09/04/samsung-set-unveil-foldable-smartphone-year/1188981002/

Providence Kitchen to open September 19th

Location: BB&T building in downtown Winston-Salem!

Home to a unique and professionally-designed paid Hospitality Residency Program, Second Harvest Food Bank’s Providence Restaurant gives graduates of its Providence Culinary Training Program (formerly Triad Community Kitchen) the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals for up to two years, preparing them to move forward in their culinary careers and into leadership roles.

*Motto: Food feeds a person. Employment feeds a family.

Providence Culinary Training alumna Tara Madison will be leading the Providence Kitchen team. Details: https://www.facebook.com/providencekitchenatbbt/

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter needs 100 volunteers to help in various functions at its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for Saturday, Oct. 27 at Bailey Park located at 445 Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem.

Volunteers are needed anytime between 6am til 2pm

Event-day roles include: event set-up, registration, parking, walk route support, refreshment station, T-shirt station, start and finish line cheerleaders, and breakdown. Volunteers will receive a T-shirt.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at http://act.alz.org/WinstonSalem, Contact: James Grindstaff at jgrindstaff@alz.org or at 980-498-7740

Day 2 of confirmation hearings for Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/09/05/brett-kavanaugh-hearings-tropical-storm-gordon-twitter-facebook-nafta/1190379002/

Amazon’s stock value tops $1 trillion, joins Apple in ‘trillionaire’ club (CNN)

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem Reason: The median walls are being replaced

I-40 EB just past the Hwy 52 interchange. Left lane CLOSED through Sept 21

ALERT: Davidson County / near Thomasville

Road closure with a detour week days through Oct 05th. 7am to 3:30pm Mon-Fri

Midway School Road between Old Greensboro and Hwy 109

https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/IncidentDetail.aspx?id=540689