Wednesday News, October 30, 2019  

It’s National Candy Corn Day

George Renninger invented Candy corn (originally called ‘Chicken Feed’) the late 1880s.

“Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” FREE taco at Taco Bell TODAY (Oct 30) from 2 – 6pm.

Job Alert: UPS is hiring! This Friday (NOV 1) UPS is hosting their biggest hiring event of the year. Information on UPS jobs in Greensboro and surrounding areas…

“God is the God of the hills AND the valleys”

This CCM artist launches a foundation to honor the memory of his son.

TobyMac has asked that in lieu of flowers in response to the death of his 21-year-old son, who passed away last week, that people give to a charity he started in Truett’s name. Donations made in Truett’s name will help send “at risk youth to college…

to get an education – to pursue music – to get the chance to chase their dreams.”

Note: 100% of donations will be used to fund scholarships in partnership with the Global Orphan Project. Donate: https://www.classy.org/give/255831/#!/donation/checkout

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tobymac-launches-foundation-honor-son-truett.html?

Reminder: Marketplace Open Enrollment starts this week

Beginning Friday, November 1 and lasts until December 15, 2019.

Now is the time to visit HealthCare.gov to get ready for this year’s Open Enrollment and review your 2020 health plan options…

Former Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Barker passed away on Tuesday surrounded by his family. Barker was 86. Barker served as Sheriff from 1990 to 2002.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/former-forsyth-county-sheriff-dies-ron-barker/

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday “to permit students participating in athletics the opportunity to benefit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.” NCAA rules have barred players from hiring agents.

The NCAA will not allow players to be paid by their schools but with some exceptions.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lawmakers-respond-to-ncaa-vote-to-allow-student-athletes-to-benefit-from-likeness-image-name-college-controversy/

Prayers please: Pastor Tony Evans wife Lois is battling cancer.

Evans, the senior pastor at the Oak Cliff Fellowship Church in Dallas, Texas, posted a message on social media over the weekend: “Lois spent all of last week in the hospital due to severe pain related to her biliary cancer. The doctors were able to manage the pain, and they released her from the hospital for home care.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/october/please-pray-tony-evans-shares-wife-lois-needs-a-miracle-in-her-cancer-battle

World Series: Nationals beat the Houston Astros 7-2 forcing Game 7

Game 7 happens tonight at 8:05pm…

App State football: Quick turnaround for the Mountaineers playing Georgia Southern in Boone this Thursday evening. Kick off at 8p.m. on ESPNU.

Looking ahead to November 9th: #20 Appalachian State travels to South Carolina. Kick off @ 7 p.m.

Wake Forest hosting NC State this Saturday. Kick off at noon…

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

What Goes in My Shoebox? Check out the News Blog…

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…

SURVEY: Taking candy from your kids is OK?

78% Parents (steal) treat candy from our own kid’s bags.

28% Parents admit to eating MORE candy than their kids on Oct 31

*71% of parents buy more candy than they need for trick-or-treaters

Halloween costumes

Close to half (48%) of us are wearing the same costume again to save a little money

https://www.romper.com/p/most-parents-steal-their-kids-halloween-candy-so-relax-youre-not-alone-19264235

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru this Friday, NOV 1st

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2019.

https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/One-Stop_Early_Voting/2019/one-stop%20early%20voting_sites_hours_November2019.pdf

Good News: Dozens of barbers, stylists, teachers and volunteers gathered to make sure some Guilford County students feel better about themselves by looking their best.

They offered free haircuts to young scholars at Hairston Middle School.

A sixth-grade teacher’s assistant, Rodrick Butler, helped get the ball in motion to make Monday’s event possible.

“The thought was, that the students wouldn’t even be able to afford the picture, to actually go ahead and get them a headshot so we had some photographers who actually came out and take their picture as well, so everyone takes home a headshot today,” said Rodrick Butler, a teaching assistant. “When you feel good about yourself, you do good, so the better you feel about yourself, the better you are, the better you perform at doing whatever you put your head to.”

Hairston Middle School is a Title 1 school. A Title 1 school is a school with a large concentration of low-income students,

“The weight of this vision was given to me during our first picture day, as I witnessed students that had no desire to even take pictures due to their appearance. I am on a mission to eliminate that grief and burden,” said Butler.

The students were also treated to a hot meal. Job well done!

Ask SAM: Safety Tips For Halloween (WSPD)

*It is always a good idea to look over your children’s Halloween candy just to be safe.

If there is any candy that appears to have been tampered with — such as the wrapper already opened — it’s better to throw it out.

*Know the routes that your children are taking and make sure an adult is with them.

*Make sure children know to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle

*If the child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye openings are large enough to allow for peripheral vision.

*Try to incorporate reflective strips on costumes, and have the children carry a flashlight or glow stick.

*Look both ways before crossing the street. Use crosswalks wherever possible

*Remind drivers to watch out for trick-or-treaters and to drive safely.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-wspd-safety-tips-for-halloween/