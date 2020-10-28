Wednesday News, October 28, 2020

Reminder: Turn your clocks BACK one hour this Saturday night. 5 Things every Homeowner should do during a time change – including new batteries for smoke detectors on the News Blog!

UPDATE: Hurricane Zeta is strengthening in the Gulf.

BTW: What’s left of Zeta will interact with another weather system and bring showers and thunderstorms to the Piedmont Triad Thursday into Thursday night.

NEW: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School board is moving forward with a ‘phased re-entry’ of pre-K through first grade students.

All pre-K students will return on Nov. 2. Kindergartners Nov. 9. First graders Nov. 16.

Students in grades 2-12 will remain in virtual learning til further notice…

Less than a week until Election Day – Tuesday, November 3.

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through this Saturday, October 31.

*Check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times + locations!

Your absentee ballot MUST be dropped off or mailed in on or before Nov 3.

World Series: The Los Angeles Dodgers winning their first championship in 32 years. Dodgers (3-1) over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 last night.

*Taco Bell locations all across the country will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos TODAY Oct 28 between 2 pm and 6 pm – no purchase necessary.

Texas overtakes California with most coronavirus infections

America’s two largest states by population – are steadily moving closer to 1 million coronavirus infections each. *Health officials are blaming the spike in cases on ‘COVID fatigue’ – or the lack of social distancing and mask wearing.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

COVID HOPE program: New assistance for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic.

Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope

or call 211 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Grab a fresh UNC-G donut and help students in need.

From now thru Thursday, Oct 29th, purchase a specialty UNCG donut at participating Dunkin locations across the Triad AND support the

Spartan Open Food Pantry…assisting students and staff in need

at UNC-G + Greensboro College.

The Spartan Open Pantry receives 40¢…for every Spartan donut sold.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fact: 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer

Good News: 90% of breast cancer is curable- if caught early!

A mammogram is the best screening tool to find breast cancer early, when the chances of survival are highest. Women should have a mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Call (336) 716-WAKE to schedule a mammogram.

FACT: More than 80% of the blood collected by the American Red Cross

comes from local blood drives. Blood donations are down, but the need is still real.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross

Reminder: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide.

Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.