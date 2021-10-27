Wednesday News, October 27, 2021

M&M’s beats Reese’s peanut butter cups as top Halloween candy. Snickers, Hershey bars and Skittles also made the list. NOTE: 78% of Americans are planning to buy candy on or before October 31. Source: 2021 RetailMeNot survey

When you ask Alexa for the weather forecast (or your favorite radio station like WBFJ-FM), she’s not just listening. She’s recording?

Amazon says the device stores your past conversations, so you can refer back to them. But, you have the option of deleting all those recordings.

https://www.amazon.com/b/?node=23608614011&tag=googhydr-20&hvadid=352456913472&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=11344896783905106064&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=e&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9031029&hvtargid=kwd-601388874219&ref=pd_sl_9g20ttlk7a_e

Fox 8: https://myfox8.com/news/yes-alexa-is-recording-you-heres-how-to-delete-recordings-from-your-amazon-echo/

A BIG Thank You…

Spanx founder Sara Blakely gifted each employee (all 750) with a pair of round-trip (first-class) plane tickets to anywhere in the world AND a $10,000 bonus in celebration of the company’s billion-dollar valuation. Blakely sold a majority stake in Spanx to Blackstone last week. The deal valued the shape-wear company at $1.2 billion. Spanx, based in Atlanta, has approximately 750 employees.

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/spanx-ceo-gifts-all-employees-10k-1st-class-plane-tickets/

“Study: Over half of people would do almost anything for more “me-time.”

Commissioned by WoodWick and conducted by OnePoll, the study revealing that the majority of people (86%) believe having time to themselves is vital for their personal well-being. The bulk of 2,000 surveyed (77%) agreeing that alone time is necessary for them to decompress. More than two-thirds (68%) are willing to say “no” to social plans just to have more time to themselves.

*Almost half (46%) admit they would even endure listening to the same song on repeat for three days straight if it meant getting more time to themselves.

www.wboy.com/only-on-wboy-com/wboy-com-lists-and-rankings/46-of-adults-would-listen-to-same-song-on-repeat-for-3-days-just-for-more-me-time/

College Football: Homecoming weekend for the Deacs!

#13 Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday afternoon (Oct 30).

Kick off at 4pm in Winston-Salem

The undefeated Deacs are 7-0. 1st in ACC – Atlantic Division

Wake Forest (#13 in the nation) with their highest football ranking since World War II.

Ticket info: https://godeacs.com/sports/football/schedule/2021

World Series: Atlanta Braves winning Game One last night over the Astros. Game 2 TONIGHT (8pm) on Fox

FREE FOOD? Steal a Base, Get a Taco

*Taco Bell is giving away FREE tacos (next Thursday, Nov. 4) thanks to Ozzie Albies’ (Atlanta Braves second baseman) stealing second base during the first inning in

Game One of the World Series.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/10/26/taco-bell-free-taco-world-series-stolen-base-ozzie-albies/8561022002/

Municipal elections: Early voting continues through Saturday, Oct 30.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

Open House: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)

‘Interactive Tour’ this Thursday, Oct 28 from 5-6:30pm.

‍Location: Mary Rittling Conference Center, Davidson Campus.

*Also, stick around for their Trunk-or-Treat in Parking Lot “C” from 6–8 p.m.

Registration is encouraged for the Open House. Masks will be required indoors.

Register at https://openhouse.davidsondavie.edu/

Pumpkin fact: The earliest pumpkin pie made in America was quite different than the pumpkin pie we enjoy today. Pilgrims and early settlers made pumpkin pie by hollowing out a pumpkin, filling the shell with milk, honey and spices and baking it.

Pumpkins take about 85 days to mature. So, the pumpkins that we purchase in October were planted in July! https://www.farmersalmanac.com/little-known-pumpkin-facts-2186

Volunteers needed.

Your local Salvation Army will be needing ‘Bell Ringers’ for the holidays.

‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ online at the News Blog. Wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

*Two more recalls issued this week involving whole onions.

RECALL: A salmonella outbreak that has been traced to tainted ‘whole onions’ in 37 states (including North Carolina). Last week, the CDC issuing a warning “NOT to eat red, white or yellow whole onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource”. Now, the FDA is urging people to throw out any onions from ‘HelloFresh’ and ‘EveryPlate’…

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/prosource-produce-llc-voluntarily-recalls-whole-raw-onions-shipped-chihuahua-mexico-between-july-1

TIP: Whole, raw onions will last two to three months when stored in a cool, dry place. But onions can only last in the fridge for up to two weeks.

https://www.allrecipes.com/article/how-to-store-onions/