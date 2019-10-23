Wednesday News, October 23, 2019  

Headline of the Morning: “A lot of people use YouTube to solve problems” Google showing that 70% of YouTube viewers use the platform to sort out a problem related to their work, school, or hobbies. Talk Topic: What have you ‘fixed’ by watching a YouTube video?

Lotta people Fly PTI: Piedmont Triad Airport reported Tuesday that passenger boardings at the airport were up 19.5% over last year during September.

Netflix will be cracking down on sharing account passwords in the future.

The company IS aware that users share their information. Netflix currently limits the number of devices that can stream from one account. Nearly 10% of Netflix users don’t pay for their accounts. Of that number, about 35% of Millennials share passwords…

The opening date for the new Publix in Greensboro will be November 13.

Square boxes for round pizzas is ‘normal’, right? Pizza Hut is test marketing its new round boxes in Phoenix for a limited time. And the new box isn’t the only innovation. The pizza served in the round boxes, the Garden Specialty Pizza, will be topped with Incogmeato Italian sausage – a plant-based meat substitute.

Relocated: Truliant Federal Credit Union has opened the new location

World Series: Washington Nationals 5-4 over the Houston Astros in Game 1 last night (in Houston), snapping the Astros 19-game winning streak,

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem

The ramp from Country Club Road to southbound Silas Creek Parkway is CLOSED today through Thursday at 5pm for repairs to the bridge

Operation Stop Arm (thru Friday)

State troopers will be emphasizing safety around school zones and stopped school buses this week during the state’s annual “Operation Stop Arm” awareness.

In North Carolina: More than 3,000 vehicles violate stop-arm rules DAILY…

Municipal elections: Early voting continues thru Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

Former Carolina Panther running back DeAngelo Williams is dedicated to fighting breast cancer because for him, the matter is personal.

NBC News reports that since 2015, Williams has paid for more than 500 mammograms through his non-profit organization. Williams was inspired by his mother, Sandra, and her four sisters who all passed away from breast cancer.

Williams’ mother was only 53-years-old when she died from the disease.

“Pink is not a color. It’s a culture for me. To all the survivors and all the ones going through it, we love you. You’re not alone. We will continue this fight against breast cancer.”

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

Eliminating unused or expired drugs can be difficult.

Deep River Drug, 2401-B Hickswood Road, High Point, NC 27265

Elkin Police @ Walmart in Elkin

Summerfield Fire District in Summerfield, NC 27358

*(THURS) 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moses Cone Hospital Employee Entrance, beside Emergency Department