Wednesday News, October 21, 2020

Verne Hill Oct 21, 2020

Above normal temperatures through Saturday… 

 

Today is International Day of the Nacho

Nachos were invented in Mexico by maître d’ – Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya.

-Tortilla chips (the foundation of nachos) were popularized in the U.S., not Mexico

-Nachos were almost trademarked (but remain in the public domain).

-Fact: Ballpark nachos rose to fame in the ‘70s when NFL sportscaster Howard Cosell couldn’t stop talking about them.  https://www.foodandwine.com/news/national-nachos-day-trivia

 

Today is ‘Chamber of Commerce Day’. Celebrating the services of local businesses.  The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been in existence since 1912.

 

Reminder: 65 sleeps til Christmas 😊

Lowe’s will deliver your Christmas tree for free (if your order is over $45).  Starting October 30th, customers can order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or in-store and have them delivered within 2 to 5 days.   https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/20/business/lowes-black-friday-christmas-tree-delivery/index.html

 

Over two million votes!  As of Tuesday, over 25% of registered voters in North Carolina have already made their voices heard.   SOURCE: State Board of Elections

Election Day (Nov. 3rd) is less than 2 WEEKS AWAY!

‘In-person’ Early Voting continues through October 31.

*Please check your county’s Board of Election website for specific times and locations!*Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.   Important ‘voter’ info…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’    https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county     https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

 

Governor Cooper and the COVID-19 Task Force will update us this afternoon at 2pm on the latest upward trend in Covid cases in the state.  Phase Three restrictions are set to expire this Friday, Oct 23 at 5pm, but will likely continue?

 

New protections for Religious Liberty and Free Speech on College Campuses.  A new Department of Education rule expands religious liberty protections on college campuses and allows the department to cut federal funding to colleges that violate the First Amendment.  Among other things, it ensures the equal treatment of religious student groups at public universities. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2020/october/new-education-dept-rule-protects-both-religious-liberty-and-free-speech-on-college-campuses

 

Game One of the World Series:  Los Angeles Dodgers over Tampa Bay Rays…8-3

Game 2 tonight on Fox Location: A neutral site / Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/19/sport/world-series-los-angeles-dodgers-tampa-bay-rays-randy-arozarena-mlb-spt-intl/index.html

 

“Steal a Base, Steal a Taco”

LA Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had the first stolen base of the series last night.

Now, we get a FREE taco! Here’s the deal: Taco Bell locations all across the country will give out free Doritos Locos Tacos next Wednesday, Oct 28 between 2 pm and 6 pm

– no purchase necessary.

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/free-taco-bell-doritos-locos-tacos-2020-steal-a-base-steal-a-taco

 

 

Added stress and the coronavirus pandemic

Poll: 1 in 4 US workers have considered quitting their jobs due to COVID worries.

7 in 10 workers cited juggling their jobs and other responsibilities as a source of stress. – Top concern for those working outside the home = Fear of contracting the virus.

One fifth of workers say they have taken ‘leave’ from their jobs. Source: The AP.

https://myfox8.com/news/1-in-4-us-workers-have-considered-quitting-their-jobs-amid-pandemic-worries-poll-finds/

 

Update on Rush Limbaugh who is battling stage 4 lung cancer…

The 69-year-old conservative radio host revealing on Monday that his ‘cancer’ has progressed “in the wrong direction.” His chemotherapy treatment has been updated in the hopes of keeping “additional progression at bay for as long as possible.”  Limbaugh announced in early February that he had been diagnosed with “advanced lung cancer.”

*Limbaugh is the most-listened to radio host in the country, with 15.5 million listeners (weekly).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/10/20/rush-limbaugh-stage-4-lung-cancer-has-worsened-he-says/5988438002/

 

 

AMC Theatres (and other theaters) are allowing customers to rent out auditoriums for private screenings. A growing trend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  According to the AMC website, rates start at $99 for up to 20 people.

TOPIC: What classic movie would you LOVE to see on the big screen?

https://www.kmov.com/news/you-can-now-rent-a-private-amc-theater-for-just-99/

 

College Football

This Thursday, App State will host Arkansas State (and some fans) in Boone.

*Wake Forest VS Virginia Tech this Saturday.

