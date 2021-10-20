Wednesday News, October 20, 2021

It’s ‘National Chicken and Waffles’ day

Today is ‘Medical Assistants Recognition’ day

The ‘full’ moon also known as the Hunter’s Moon…

Good News: New COVID-19 cases continue to ‘trend downward’ in Forsyth County. As a precaution, Guilford County Schools officials voting on Tuesday to keep the mask mandate in place. The school board will reconsider the mask mandate at its November 9th meeting.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-votes-to-keep-mask-mandate-in-place/

Cash apps like Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal make paying for certain expenses a breeze. But starting January 1, 2022, ‘cash app business transactions’ of more than $600 dollars will need to be reported to the IRS.

Experts recommend working with a ‘tax professional’ to help track transactions that are taxable from those that are not.

The old rule was for transactions of more than $20,000 dollars.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-irs-rules-for-cash-app-transactions-take-effect-in-2022/

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mandy Cohen has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (or NAM) for her work in ‘creating a strategic alignment to bring about critical improvements in health’.

BTW: Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2021/10/18/ncdhhs-secretary-mandy-k-cohen-elected-national-academy-medicine

Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) will waive their application fees during their annual “College Application Week” which runs through this Friday (Oct 22) at 5pm. More information at cfnc.org.

https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace –

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

College Football (on Wednesday)

App State hosting #14 Coastal Carolina TONIGHT in Boone (7:30pm on ESPN-2)

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record