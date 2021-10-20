Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, October 20, 2021

Wednesday News, October 20, 2021

Verne HillOct 20, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, October 20, 2021

Like

It’s ‘National Chicken and Waffles’ day

Today is ‘Medical Assistants Recognition’ day

The ‘full’ moon also known as the Hunter’s Moon…

Good News: New COVID-19 cases continue to ‘trend downward’ in Forsyth County. As a precaution, Guilford County Schools officials voting on Tuesday to keep the mask mandate in place. The school board will reconsider the mask mandate at its November 9th meeting.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/guilford-county-schools-votes-to-keep-mask-mandate-in-place/

 

Cash apps like Venmo, Zelle, and PayPal make paying for certain expenses a breeze. But starting January 1, 2022, ‘cash app business transactions’ of more than $600 dollars will need to be reported to the IRS.

Experts recommend working with a ‘tax professional’ to help track transactions that are taxable from those that are not.

The old rule was for transactions of more than $20,000 dollars.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-irs-rules-for-cash-app-transactions-take-effect-in-2022/

 

NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mandy Cohen has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (or NAM) for her work in ‘creating a strategic alignment to bring about critical improvements in health’.

BTW: Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine.

www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2021/10/18/ncdhhs-secretary-mandy-k-cohen-elected-national-academy-medicine

 

Dozens of NC colleges, universities (even Community Colleges) will waive their application fees during their annual “College Application Week” which runs through this Friday (Oct 22) at 5pm.   More information at cfnc.org. 

https://www.cfnc.org/apply-to-college/nc-countdown-to-college/

 

Open Enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

 

College Football (on Wednesday)

App State hosting #14 Coastal Carolina TONIGHT in Boone (7:30pm on ESPN-2)

 

Municipal elections: Early voting is happening now through Oct 30.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Your Voter Information at https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/your-voter-record

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Chris Tomlin / Hillsong United Tour 2022

Verne HillOct 21, 2021

White House picks Ashe County Christmas Tree

Verne HillOct 21, 2021

Municipal Elections: Early Voting thru Oct 30

Verne HillOct 21, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes