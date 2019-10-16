Wednesday News, October 16, 2019  

Today is National ‘Bosses’ Day

Latest Fall Foliage report from the High Country…

‘Fall Color Guy’ says to expect a blast of color in the northern mountains as early as this weekend! Check out the color map and weekly updates on the News blog.

*Howie Neufeld aka ‘Fall Color Guy’ is a Professor of Biology at App State in Boone.

Weekly Color Updates and more…

Press Release Update: Dixie Classic Fair by the numbers

Close to 300,000 people (292,321) attended the 137th Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, NC, a slight increase over the past five year averages.

*There were over 27,000 (27,945) competitive entries in everything from baking and flower arranging to agriculture and livestock judging…and Heavenly Cakes!

*Food Day / Wednesday at the Dixie Classic Fair…

Crisis Control Ministry collected 70,500 non-perishable food items from +13,000 (13,447) attendees. The donated food will help those in need in Forsyth County at least a third of the year.

NOTE: Dixie Classic sells! A ‘record amount’ of merchandise featuring the Dixie Classic Fair logo was sold during the 10 days of the fair.

4,022 pieces were bought, resulting in total sales of $46,985, a 1,200% increase over 2018.

WBFJ Plinko: Over $4,300 dollars was donated by YOU by playing Plinko with a Purpose at the Gazebo, the most money donated through Plinko in past 5 years.

The Dixie Classic Fair is owned and operated by the City of Winston-Salem.

Source: The PR firm promoting the DC Fair

Carolina Classic Fair? The ‘recommended’ name change for the Dixie Classic fair now heads to the full Winston-Salem City Council for a vote likely next Monday. The name change COSTS have been estimated between $100,000 to $500,000 dollars. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/carolina-classic-fair-that-s-the-new-name-recommended-by/article_b4100039-d8ab-5e91-a0ed-6d2bcc7b8491.html

High Point Market runs this Saturday – next Wednesday (Oct 19- 23).

Traffic Alert: Expect lots of ‘activity’ in and around the downtown area

leading up to the start of the Fall Market in High Point this Weekend!

Municipal elections: Early voting begins TODAY (Oct 16) running thru Nov. 1.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

Early voting sites in Davidson County include the Board of Elections office in Lexington and the Thomasville Public Library.

(FREE) Dental Clinic in Charlotte this Friday and Saturday (Oct 18 -19, 2019)

Hosted by NC Dental Society / Missions of Mercy

Location: Bojangles Coliseum on Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC

Questions? Call 919-​234-4037. Want to volunteer?

*Details and contact info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Headline of the morning “Teen creates ‘caregiver’ app”

Fact: 50 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with dementia, but despite the large adult population going through similar circumstances, it’s common for ‘caregiving’ families to feel isolated and overwhelmed.

There seems to be an app for just about anything these days, but for a hands-on, ‘round-the-clock task like dementia care, is there really “an app for that”? YES…

When teen Logan Wells’s grandmother was first diagnosed with dementia, her family chose to care for her at home. “When we first started, there were pieces of paper all over Nannie’s house: the chore chart on the fridge, the calendar on the kitchen counter, the medication check-off.” Logan developed an app to help family members with organization. Find out more about this FREE app: https://outline.com/w3m2Kq

Reminder: The Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is collecting new and gently used duffle bags and suitcases for individuals in the Foster Care system.

GOAL: 2,500 new / like-new suitcases + duffle bags donated by Friday, Oct 25.

Drop off locations in Winston-Salem + Greensboro. Details on the News Blog…

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

(THURS) A candlelight vigil in remembrance of the lives lost due to domestic violence in Thomasville this Thursday (Oct 17) at 7pm

Location: At the gazebo across from “12 West Main”.

*Hosted by Family Services of Davidson County

Praise: Fire crews on the scene of an early morning fire in the TGI Fridays kitchen, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The fire was contained to the TGI Fridays kitchen and the duct system above the kitchen. Firefighters had to ventilate Hanes mall because of “light smoke conditions.”

Prep Soccer: Reynolds boys soccer scores late to beat East Forsyth. Reynolds remains undefeated in Central Piedmont 4-A.

Go Deacs: Fourth-ranked Wake Forest rolled to a 5-0 win over William & Mary on Tuesday night at Spry Stadium. The Deacons will get back into ACC play on Friday night at 6 p.m. against North Carolina at Spry Stadium.

Weather Alert: There is risk of a light frost across the Piedmont both Friday and Saturday mornings outside of urban areas. NWS