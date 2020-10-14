Wednesday News, October 14, 2020

It’s Prime Day 2.0

DEBATE TONIGHT: Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will participate in a gubernatorial debate TONIGHT at 7pm (All local networks + PBS). *Organized by the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters.

https://nsjonline.com/article/2020/10/cooper-forest-to-debate-wednesday/

(In-person) Early Voting starts TOMORROW (Oct 15 thru Oct 31). You MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Locate early voting sites by county https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

Election Day is Nov. 3 https://www.ncsbe.gov/

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog

Day 3: Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will face a final round of questioning today from Senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

An initial ‘committee’ vote on Barrett is set for Thursday.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/politics/scotus-hearings/day-3-of-supreme-court-confirmation-hearings-amy-coney-barrett-returns-for-final-round-of-questioning/

Job Alert: Sheetz plans to hire more than 3,000 employees companywide.

https://jobs.sheetz.com/

True Freedom in Jesus. Former transgender, lesbian, and gay individuals who have left the LGBTQ lifestyle by the power of the Holy Spirit are taking part in a freedom march this weekend. Those participating in the event will share their testimonies, pray together, and offer hope to those in search of salvation.

“Freedom Family Weekend” will be held at New Bridge Church in in Lawrenceville, Georgia. The event is open to everyone. *Details on the News Blog…

FRI: Oct. 16 from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and on SAT: Oct. 17 from 1:00 p.m. – 5 p.m. The march will also be live-streamed on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Freedom2March/

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/october/these-lgbtq-individuals-found-new-life-in-jesus-and-some-had-supernatural-encounters-with-god

The event was started in 2018 by Jeffrey McCall who once lived as a transgender woman but has come to know Jesus Christ and His unfailing love. https://www.facebook.com/4suchatimeministry/

Sad News: Miss Lou Lou, the Greensboro Grasshoppers bat dog died Monday night after a brief illness. She was 9 years old (or 55 in human years).

The Labrador retriever served as bat dog for eight seasons.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/baseball-team-mourns-bat-dog-miss-lou-lou-gehrig-in-greensboro/

Wake Forest University President Nathan Hatch will retire at the end of the current academic year in 2021. The search has begun for the next president.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/wake-forest-university-president-nathan-hatch-to-retire-in-june-2021/

COVID and College Sports

*ACC Basketball teams can officially start ‘full practices’ today.

*Appalachian State football team could return to the field this week

The Mountaineers halted practice roughly two weeks ago, when COVID cases jumped.

ASU has postponed two straight football games until December.

Appalachian State is scheduled to host Arkansas State on Oct. 22 in Boone.

*The Louisiana game will be Dec 4 or 5. The Georgia Southern game will be Dec 12.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-coach-shawn-clark-says-the-football-team-could-return-to-the-field-this/

Smart speakers have been used A LOT over the past 6 months.

More Americans own a smart speaker and the devices are seeing an increase in usage, according to a survey from Adobe.

Takeaways: “Listen to WBFJ Radio” Listening to music remains the most popular use (60%) followed by asking about the weather (55%), “asking fun questions” (46%) and searches (45%). Over one-third of people said they used their smart speakers for basic information queries, checking the news, and setting reminders or alarms. https://www.axios.com/smart-speakers-coronavirus-lockdowns-workout-survey-d9b37aef-b999-448d-a29a-5df55435a52e.html

Canning Craze? As you may know. We are in the midst of a Mason Jar Shortage!

Marie Bregg, owner of the online retailer Mason Jar Merchant, revealing that one week in mid-August saw a 600% spike in Mason Jar sales.

Reason: We are canning more after months at home with less to do?

Topic: What are you canning???? https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/mason-jar-shortage

Traffic Alert: High Point Fall Market happening thru October 23.

https://www.highpointmarket.org/

Reminder: It’s ‘Deer Season

NCDOT: There was been a sharp increase in auto accidents with animals over the past 3 years. October, November and December are the 3 worst months for animal related crashes. Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes statewide. Most crashes (45%) occur between 6pm and midnight.

NCDOT: Helpful tips for motorists during ‘deer deason’…

Drive with high beams on when possible.

Watch out for those little eyes reflecting in the headlights.

Deer often travel in groups. So, when you spot one, others may be around.

Deer close to the road? Slow down + blow your horn with one long blast.

If your vehicle does strike a deer, get off the road if possible and call 911.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2020/2020-10-12-animal-vehicle-crashes-soar.