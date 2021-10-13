Wednesday News, October 13, 2021

Have you experienced ‘hair loss’ after having Covid? You are not alone! Experts say the condition typically happens two or three months following infection as part of the body’s response to stress, whether it’s physical stress like fever and the illness or emotional stress. The type of ‘temporary hair shedding’ associated with COVID–19 is called telogen effluvium (tee·luh·gen / uh·flew·vee·um) or T-E.

Note: TE is the body’s response to mental and/ or physical stress.

And it’s more common than you think. TE is ‘temporary hair shedding’, rather than permanent hair loss. according to the American Academy of Dermatology. BTW: If the condition does not improve please consult a dermatologist. More details: https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2021/hair-loss-covid.html

Update: After a slight delay this morning, the latest Blue Origin (Jeff Bezos) space flight lifted off around 10:50am. The flight taking just 11 minutes start to finish. Of the 4 crew members, actor William Shatner (best known for his role on Star Trek) has become the oldest person to venture into ‘space’ – the final frontier… 😊 Shatner is 90 years old!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/04/entertainment/william-shatner-blue-origin-space-mission/index.html

Weekly update on the Fall Color in the High Country (Oct 13, 2021)From warm and wet last week in the northern mountains to being dry and warm this week (so far) will ‘slow down’ color development a few days in the High Country..

-Peak color is now expected next week into next weekend at the higher elevations!

Source: ‘The Fall Color Guy’ Dr Howard Nuefeld, Professor of Biology at App State. *You can follow the Fall Color Guy on Facebook. Weekly updates on the WBFJ Morning Show each Friday morning!

Earn $2,500 to detox from social media for a month?

To encourage healthy use of social media, the team at All Home Connections will reward one lucky applicant with a $2,500 cash prize for pausing their social media use for 25 days. The winner will use a mood tracker to reflect on the experience. Apply now

www.attsavings.com/internet/social-media-detox-get-paid-to-quit-social-media

4.3 million: The record number of Americans who quit their jobs in August.

More Americans are demanding (seeking) higher pay, better working conditions and more flexible arrangements.

“If you’re unhappy with your job or want a raise, in the current environment it’s pretty easy to find a new one. We’re seeing people vote with their feet…”

-Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/economy/jolts-job-openings/index.html

Reminder: Enrollment for Medicare opens this Friday, October 15th and continues through December 7th for coverage in 2022.

Also, Open Enrollment period for health care – through the ACA Marketplace –

opens November 1 and continues until December 15 to enroll for 2022.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/enrollment-periods-approaching-medicare-healthcare-2wtk/83

Ship now? The US Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have released recommended ship-by dates for gifts to be delivered in time for the December 25 holiday, which lands on a Saturday this year. Check out the News Blog for more info.

Headline of the Morning

“About 55% of Americans are now opting for cremation over traditional burial’

The cost of a traditional funeral and burial can run upwards of $10,000. Cremation can cost a tenth as much, depending on the package. Cremation rates tend to be highest in Florida, northern New England and the West according to the Cremation Association of North America and the National Funeral Directors Association.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/12/politics/harry-enten-podcast-margins-of-error-death-cremation-burial/index.html

New COVID-19 cases drop to 10-week low in Forsyth

Local infectious diseases expert (Dr. David Priest) cautioned Tuesday that, while the decline is an indication that the delta variant surge may be waning, COVID-19 is likely to remain a factor well into the first quarter of 2022.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/new-covid-19-cases-drop-to-10-week-low-in-forsyth/article

College Football: All Ragin’ Cajuns last night ☹

A midweek matchup between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Tuesday turned into 41-13 loss for the Mountaineers. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/football/appalachian-state-handled-by-louisiana-in-sun-belt-showdown-on-tuesday-night/

Vote now: The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! *Voting continues through October 25

Check out the link on our News Blog https://bit.ly/3kImarg

*The Salem Parkway renovation is the only NC project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/winston-salems-salem-parkway-is-up-for-a-national-award-heres-how-you-can-vote/

Forsyth County water customers on the East side may notice temporary discoloration in their tap water. Crews are doing scheduled inspection of the Chestnut Street water tank. Potential areas that could be affected include downtown Winston-Salem east of Highway 52 as well as customers in Kernersville and Walkertown. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=731

Winston-Salem: Bethabara Road between Silas Creek and Old Town Road

…remains CLOSED due to a water main break which led to a sinkhole.

*Update: Road should be back open this Friday, October 15.

https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=695