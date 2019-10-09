Search
Wednesday News, October 09, 2019  

Wednesday News, October 09, 2019  

Verne HillOct 09, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday News, October 09, 2019  

Today is Special Education Day at the Dixie Classic Fair

Gates open at 9am

Also… ‘Food Day’ at the Dixie Classic Fair

Helping feed those in need through Crisis Control Ministries

*Bring 5 non-perishable food items (per person), that’s your admission into the Dixie Classic Fair and the WBFJ grandstand concert tonight as well!!

 

That giant 40-by-80-foot American flag will now fly ‘legally’ over Gander RV in Statesville after an ‘agreement’ with the City of Statesville earlier in the week.

The settlement requires Gander RV to pay about $16,000 for fines and legal costs, with the city council changing the ordinance to allow the flag.

https://wlos.com/news/local/statesville-says-massive-american-flag-can-fly-at-gander-rv

 

Best Buy is hosting a seasonal ‘hiring event’ this Thursday and Friday

Noon to 7pm at all Best Buy stores.

Apply in person or submit a resume to indeed.com for an interview.

https://www.greensboro.com/blogs/retail_therapy/best-buy-hiring-for-the-holiday/article_71b18e38-a0f8-5ed1-aafd-b7691372d7bc.html

 

After an outbreak of the mumps, High Point University is offering vaccine clinics for students, faculty and staff who would like to get an MMR vaccination today  through Friday (10am – 3pm).  No appointment is needed.    www.hpu.edu

 

Job Alert:  Bus drivers are needed. The Guilford County Schools are hiring.

Starting pay is $13 /hour.

INFO: Call the training and recruiting administrator at 336-370-8934.

Interested persons are welcome to complete an application in the Transportation Office located at 131 Franklin Boulevard between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.

http://www1.gcsnc.com/HR/busdrivers.htm

 

“Out Indefinitely”    Cam Newton, who is still recovering from a foot injury, will not be traveling to London with the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game.

Kyle Allen will start as quarterback for the Panthers.

The Panthers / Bucs ‘London’ game airs at 9:30am this Sunday.

https://myfox8.com/2019/10/08/cam-newton-not-going-to-london-with-panthers/

 

College Football: Mid-Week Edition

Mountaineers vs the Ragin’ Cajuns…

App State at Louisiana tonight at 8pm / ESPN2

 

Headline of the Morning

“People who constantly complain are harmful to your health”

Moans, groans, and gripes release stress hormones in the brain.

The best advice is to separate yourself from chronic complainers who can only make themselves happy by bringing down other people with their dissatisfaction.

https://bigthink.com/mind-brain/constant-complaining

 

Toys “R” Us has launched a new website via Target

So far the website features a section for Top Trending toys as well as a section for reviews, Hot & New toys, Trending Toys, and DIY Activities.

https://comicbook.com/2019/10/08/toys-r-us-new-website-partner-target/

 

Dr. Pepper is reportedly Launching New Cream Soda

Dr. Pepper Cream Soda, available in both regular and diet flavors should be on store shelves by March 2020.

https://comicbook.com/irl/2019/10/06/dr-pepper-cream-soda/

