Wednesday News, October 07, 2020

It’s National Fire Prevention Week Oct 4 – Oct 10

Fire officials say ‘unattended cooking’ is the #1 cause of fires in the kitchen.

NOTE: The Greensboro Fire Department is hosting a free Facebook LIVE virtual cooking class on TONIGHT at 6:30 p.m. The class is sponsored by Culinary U of the Triad. Dee Shelton (fire and life safety educator with the Greensboro Fire Department) will be on hand to ‘pepper in’ some fire safety tips.

Visit the City of Greensboro Fire Department Facebook page for details.

BTW: During the class, you’ll learn how to make Fried Buttermilk Chicken Tenders.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/top-tips-for-fire-safety-during-national-fire-prevention-week/

The Gulf states are preparing for Hurricane Delta

The Category 2 Hurricane is blasting Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The National Hurricane Center suggesting that Delta will regain some power before approaching the Gulf Coast on Friday. *Delta could bring rain to NC this weekend.

Source: National Hurricane Center https://weather.com/

Election 2020: Vice-Presidential debate tonight…

Plexiglass and 12 feet apart. Setting the socially distanced ‘stage’ for tonight’s

Vice Presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala (COMMA- LAH) Harris. Time: 9pm eastern on all major networks…

https://www.washingtonpost.com/elections/2020/08/14/presidential-debates/

NOTE: The Moderator: Susan Page, USA TODAY’s Washington Bureau chief, will moderate tonight’s only VP debate. Page is the first print reporter selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates as a solo moderator.

Throw these mailers in the trash? 11,000 pre-filled voter registration applications were mailed out by a company called Civitech. They are legal, but with the wrong information. Wrong names, wrong addresses, and wrong dates of birth on those 11,000 registration applications. News 2 explains ‘Why was the information wrong’? The short answer according to Civitech and their printing company is that an error occurred during the digital processing of the data to the forms. Bottom Line: Throw away those mailings!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/thousands-of-voter-registration-applications-were-prefilled-incorrectly/

Election 2020

The voter registration deadline for the November 3, 2020 general election is this Friday (Oct 9). If you miss the deadline, you can still register to vote and cast a ballot during early ‘in-person’ voting between Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info on our News Blog.

Vote by ‘absentee ballot’. Track Your Absentee Ballot…

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’

Locate early voting sites…

Voters have until Oct. 27 to request an absentee ballot.

Early (in-person) voting: Oct 15 – Oct 31, 2020.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020

Sad news in the world of music…

Guitar great Eddie Van Halen lost his long fought battle with lung cancer on Tuesday. Eddie was 65. https://www.npr.org/2020/10/06/834995224/eddie-van-halen-guitar-hero-dies-at-65

Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit “I Can See Clearly Now,” died on Tuesday from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash was 80.

https://www.smoothradio.com/features/the-story-of/i-can-see-clearly-now-johnny-nash-meaning-lyrics/

Major League Baseball’s divisional series rolls along with 4 games today including the Houston Astros and Oakland A’s (3:35 p.m. ET on TBS).

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/10/07/harris-pence-debate-trump-covid-19-diagnosis-mlb-playoffs/3592033001/

UPDATE: The App State / Louisiana football game scheduled for TONIGHT has been ‘postponed’ til December (4 or 5) due to COVID-19 cases on the ASU campus. Next up: Mountaineers at Georgia Southern on Wednesday OCT 14.

https://appstatesports.com/news/2020/10/1/app-state-louisiana-football-game-postponed.aspx

That HOLE could swallow a small car! A failing pipe that runs underneath the Wiley Middle School parking lot and Northwest Boulevard is to blame for a 6 foot ‘sink hole’. So far, the hole is confined to the Wiley Middle School parking lot on the north side of the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Hawthorne Road. *Eventually, part of Northwest Boulevard will have to be closed for repairs.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/sinkhole-grows-to-car-swallowing-proportion-in-less-than-two-weeks-in-parking-lot-of/

Traffic Alerts in downtown Winston-Salem

*One lane closed: Patterson Avenue between 1st + 3rd streets through Oct 23. Between 7 am – 6 pm. Duke Energy installing underground conduit.

Water / Sewer Repair: 2nd Street between 1st Street and Green Street.

One lane closed from 9am – 4pm thru Thursday (Oct 8)…

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem