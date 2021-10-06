Wednesday News, October 06, 2021

Special Education Day at the Carolina Classic Fair Also, bring 5 non-perishable food items (per person) and get into the Fair. WBFJ Grandstand worship concert tonight at 7:30pm.

Social media concerns.

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower whose complaints about the company have raised new questions about the platform’s impact, appeared before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday, claiming that Facebook knows how to make its products safer, but chooses not to in favor of profit.

Some good news.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have decreased sightly across the US over the last week. Only 56% of Americans are fully vaccinated — far below the threshold experts say is needed for herd immunity.

If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone.

About one billion people complain about this problem, making it the world’s single largest cause of disability. The pandemic has led to more people experiencing this painful condition. Many stopped going to the gym. And the home office can lead to bad habits including bad posture.

*Experts suggest that the best way to prevent back is by maintaining flexibility.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

You can watch it on AppleTV but the Peanuts gang will be back on PBS later in October. “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” premiered on CBS in 1966.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS + PBS Kids / 7:30pm, Sunday, Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 21.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 19 on PBS and PBS Kids (7:30pm)

‘Bring Your Bible to School Day’ encouraged this Thursday, October 7!

and sharing what God’s Word means to you.

Whether your school is public, private, or at home, you can participate!

This event is for students of all ages. https://www.focusonthefamily.com/bring-your-bible/

Vote now: The renovation of Business 40 into Salem Parkway through downtown Winston-Salem is in the running for a national transportation award. And we can vote (more than once)! The Salem Parkway renovation is the only North Carolina project among 12 finalists nationwide.

*Salem Parkway (formerly Bus 40) re-opened Feb. 2, 2020, after a 15-month closure.

