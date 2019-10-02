Wednesday News, October 02, 2019  

2 days til the start of the Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem

Record-breaking temps today? The Record HIGH for today is 91 degrees.

“Bring It. Share It. Live It.” Students across the country and the Triad are invited to live their faith by bringing their Bibles to school on Thursday (Oct. 3).

Sponsored by Focus on the Family. Find out more on our Facebook page / wbfj.

https://www.bringyourbible.org/

One Year Away. North Carolina residents have one year to get that gold ‘STAR’ on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID credential.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, federal agencies will enforce the REAL ID Act, which requires a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally approved identification to board commercial flights and enter secure federal buildings. BTW: The N.C. REAL ID is completely optional. Learn more: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/nc-real-id/Pages/requirements.aspx

Big Sale: Southwest Airlines is back with its annual winter fare sale, dangling fares as low as $49 dollars one way to entice travelers to book trips outside the busy holiday travel rushes. The Southwest sale runs through Thursday.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/airline-news/2019/10/01/southwest-sale-flights-starting-49-one-way-winter-travel/3827010002/

Withdrawal Rate Spike? The average surcharge that ATM operators charge non-customers to withdraw cash rose 2% over the past year to $3.09, the 15th straight year of increases. All told, the average total cost for an ATM withdrawal still hit a record $4.72. Also, the average overdraft fee is $33.36, just below the record set in 2017.Source: Survey by Bankrate.com

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/10/02/bank-fees-atm-charges-hit-record-high-faster-hikes-coming/3835706002/

Northern Hospital of Surry County is now Northern Regional. The hospital, with more than 900 employees, changed its name to reflect a more regional approach to its services. https://www.journalnow.com/business/the-briefcase-mount-airy-hospital-changes-name-to-northern-regional/

Popeyes is coming to Winston-Salem. The new restaurant will be located on North Point Blvd at the old Burger King. Open date: Second week in November.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/popeyes-to-open-new-restaurant-on-north-point-boulevard-in/

Is Your Smart TV Spying On You? Smart TVs collect data about what you watch with a technology called Automatic Content Recognition (or ACR).

Learn how to turn it off on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. Here’s how to turn it off.

https://www.consumerreports.org/privacy/how-to-turn-off-smart-tv-snooping-features/

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Family Services of Davidson County will hold its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil this Thursday evening (7pm) at the Lexington Police Department.

Other domestic violence awareness events planned…

Denton (October 10 at 7pm at Harrison Park)

Thomasville (Oct. 17 at 7pm at the gazebo)

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20191001/domestic-violence-vigil-to-be-held-thursday

Greensboro Aquatic Center is giving kids a chance to be mermaids

The center is offering mermaid certification courses.

Check out the dates and times in October and November on the News Blog!

The certification dates are Oct. 5, Oct. 26, Nov. 9 and Nov. 16.

Mermaid Club dates are Oct. 11, 12, 25, 26 and Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16.

For more information, call the aquatic center at (336) 315-8498.

For students seeking federal financial aid to pay for college, the deadline to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, is on June 30 each year. But to maximize their chances of getting aid, every prospective and current college student would ideally promptly submit the FAFSA shortly after the application opens on Oct. 1 of the school year before the aid will be used.

In the 2020-2021 aid cycle, for example, the FAFSA (is now open) Oct. 1, 2019, and the last day for students to submit the form is on June 30, 2021.

FYI: This means that rising high school seniors who plan to begin college in 2020 should prepare to fill out the FAFSA starting in October.

https://www.usnews.com/education/best-colleges/paying-for-college/articles/2019-06-03/fafsa-deadlines-you-should-know

Headline of the Morning

‘If This Was Romaine Lettuce Our Shelves Would Be Empty’

Referring to the ‘vaping crisis’ that has sent hundreds to the ER, with at least 12 deaths.

USA TODAY: Vaping products, one of the fastest-growing segments of the legal cannabis industry, have taken a hit as public health experts scramble to determine what’s causing a mysterious and sometimes fatal lung disease among people who use e-cigarettes

Americans strongly support making vaping companies list all ingredients and health risks on product labels and barring teens from purchasing the electronic nicotine-delivery devices, according to a new USA TODAY survey.

*But 59% surveyed agree banning vaping will drive more consumers to the unregulated black market, the poll said. Read more

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/10/02/americans-strongly-support-teen-vaping-ban-poll-says/3826575002/