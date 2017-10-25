Wednesday News, OCT 25, 2017    

Lexington: A new Chick-Fil-A opens this Thursday morning at 6:30am. The First 100 customers get ‘food for a year (52 free meals). https://thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings

Operation Medicine Drop in Davidson County (WED, OCT 25) You can drop off unwanted and expired prescription drugs at the Thomasville Fire Station #2 (815 SHighway 109) this afternoon from 2- 4 p.m. The service is free and anonymous. *Hosted by Davidson County Stop Prescription Abuse Now Coalition https://goo.gl/3ET6up

Breaking News: Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will acquire and integrate High Point Regional and its affiliates into their regional health care system by next summer. Wake Forest Baptist Medical and UNC Health Care, the parent organization of High Point Regional Health, have signed a Letter of Intent.

Is It Bad To Drink Coffee On An Empty Stomach? The short answer is yes. The main problem with consuming coffee (even decaffeinated coffee) can increase the production of stomach acid.

TIP: Try drinking a huge glass of water before your first sip of morning coffee.

Tip: The best time to drink coffee is actually between 10 a.m. and noon.

FYI: Studies show drinking coffee has many other health benefits, such as easing muscle pain, improving memory, keeping you regular, and protecting against diseases like Parkinson’s and diabetes. https://goo.gl/4YBNNB

World Series: Game ONE LA Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3 to 1

Game 2 tonight in L.A. First pitch: 8:10pm on Fox. L.A. County is once again under an ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ with temps topping out around 99 degrees. https://goo.gl/UH9zYN

‘Fast Pass’ for residents living near the Tanglewood ‘Festival of Lights’?

The Village of Clemmons, in coordination with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department will be issuing ‘placards’ for designated neighborhoods to be used during the Tanglewood Festival of Lights. The placard should be placed on the dash of the driver’s side of the vehicle. Law enforcement will wave you ahead of ‘lights’ traffic.

Placards are now available at Village Hall, 3715 Clemmons Road M-F, 7:30am – 5pm. You must present a photo ID as valid proof of residency in the designated neighborhoods. INFO: 336.766.7511.

Neighborhoods that will have access to the placards include Old Meadowbrook, Westridge, Asbury Place, Tanglewood Farms and River Oaks. https://goo.gl/PF5mJ7

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem:

Business 40 Improvement Project- Expect lane closures OVERNIGHT

*Both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway will be affected from 9pm to 6am nightly through early December. https://goo.gl/5v2bSw

Notable Passings…

Actor Robert Guillaume, best known for his role in the TV sitcom “Benson,” passed away on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 89.

Guillaume had been battling prostate cancer. Guillaume was also the voice of Rafiki (Rah – FEE – kee) in “The Lion King.” In 1995, Guillaume won a Grammy Award for his work on the “The Lion King” read-a-long book. CNN

New this morning: R&B singer / performer Fats Domino passed away last night. He was 89. The musical pioneer, born in New Orleans in 1928, had been battling health issues for several years. https://goo.gl/1eE8NS

Update: The National Weather Service confirming that an EF-1 tornado did touch down in the North Wilkesboro area on Monday. Thousands still without power from Hickory up through Wilkes County. Fox 8

Business: Sears is cutting ties with Whirlpool after 100 years?

The retailer will no longer sell various Whirlpool products including Maytag, KitchenAid and Jenn-Air once inventory is gone. Sears says price disputes and a changing market is the reason for the change. Sears will focus on selling its Kenmore nameplate, and other brands including LG, Samsung, GE, Frigidaire, Electrolux and Bosch. https://goo.gl/UNLUVs

Year End Tax Preparation

Keith Hiatt with ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro providing some valuable information to help with our working tax year…

TIP: Call your personal tax preparer in helping with crunching some current (2017) numbers before the end of the year. That way if you need to make some adjustments you have time before December 31st.

TIP: Look back at your 2016 Tax information, then adjust any ‘numbers’ such as pay raises, loss of child tax credits or medical bills / costs that differ from last year.

TIP: Year-end charitable giving (on or before December 31) is a great way to help balance out your current Tax situation with the blessing of a deduction.

*Beware of Tax / IRS Scams around the first of the year through April…

Other helpful tips…

-The importance of doing some year-end planning right now.

-The importance of record keeping.

-Preparing a financial roadmap for your family, a short summary of the location of your financial records and information including passwords, etc.

-Summary: Be a good steward of your financial health by reviewing how you are doing with saving, paying down debt, obtaining proper insurance.

