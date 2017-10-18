Wednesday News, OCT 18, 2017

WBFJ News Wednesday, OCT 18, 2017

The Winston-Salem Urban League along with United Way of Forsyth

Hosting the annual Fall Career Expo today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

at Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St.

Dozens of employers will be on hand. www.wsurban.org or call 336-725-5614.

Need Help with Medicare open enrollment?

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem will be holding ‘information’ workshops on Fridays through early December.

Trained counselors from the Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program will be available to assist with sign-ups as well as choosing the correct drug plan and the Medicare Advantage plans and in making changes.

*Workshops will be held Oct. 20 and 27, Nov. 3, 10, 17, and Dec. 1.

One-hour appointments are available between 1 and 5 p.m. on those days.

Location: The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St.in Winston-Salem.

Call 336-748-0217 to make an appointment.

The annual Medicare open enrollment happening NOW through Dec. 7. https://goo.gl/X5x8F1

Session for leaders of older-adult ministries

“Celebrating the Gift of Aging,” a workshop for pastors and lay leaders in older-adult ministry will be held this Thursday from 9am to 3pm at Highland Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem.

Workshops will be led by regional experts in the fields of aging and ministry.

The cost is $30. For more information, Call 336-755-3393, ext. 126.

Hosted by Presbyterian Older Adult Ministries Network, The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem and Salemtowne Retirement Community

The Lidl grocery chain will open its first store in Lexington this Thursday (Oct. 19). The store is located at 1265 Fairview Drive. The Lexington store will be Lidl’s 14th location in North Carolina.. www.journalnow.com/

Encore presentation: The faith-based documentary “STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON” will be shown again in local theaters: This Thursday, Oct 19. Narrated by Gary Sinise. Based on the book by Pastor Greg Laurie www.stevemcqueenmovie.com/

A new Courtyard by Marriott is planned for downtown Winston-Salem.

Developers will break ground in November on the five-story,126-room hotel to be located between Foothills Brewery and the Center City West parking deck.

It is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. https://goo.gl/uYt32r

Ways to help…storm victims

Piedmont Triad UNITED for Puerto Rico Big Donation Event

this Saturday (Oct 21) from 10 am – 7pm

Location: Heidi’s Uniform and Hi Athletic parking lot

at 1418 S Stratford Road in Winston-Salem

*Check their Facebook page for specific items needed…

Tips to winterize your car…

-Replaced your worn windshield wiper blades…

-Top off your windshield washer fluid (no plain water during the winter)

-Check your car battery. If your battery is more than three years old, you may want to replace it.

-Also, keep the gas tank as full as you can to prevent the gas lines from freezing.

-Check your tire pressure. The air pressure in your tires has likely dropped as the weather has gotten colder. *You can generally lose 1 pound per square inch whenever the temperature drops by 10 degrees F…

http://www.today.com/id/15940164/ns/today-money/t/simple-ways-get-your-car-ready-winter/#.VGoSFPnF9X8

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Business 40 Improvement Project

Starting Monday, Oct. 23, expect lane closures OVERNIGHTS through downtown Winston-Salem.

*Both Business 40 and Peters Creek Parkway will be affected from 9pm to 6am daily starting Oct. 23 and continuing until early December. https://goo.gl/5v2bSw