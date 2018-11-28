Wednesday News, November 28, 2018

Bundle up: Wind Chill will be a factor today in the Triad. Sunny, breezy and COLD…High near 40 (Feel like temps in the 20s)

When your favorite Christmas song comes on…no need to sing—just hum. Experts tell us that Humming for one minute triggers a vibration in your inner ear that soothes your brain waves. So HUM away! -Woman’s World

The FBI and police searching for Hania Noelia Aguilar, a 13-year-old girl who was kidnapped outside her home in Lumberton three weeks ago, discovered a body in Robeson County on Tuesday afternoon, the FBI reported, but it emphasized that the person’s identity had not been confirmed. FOX

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, passed away on Monday of ALS. Hillenburg was only 57.

“SpongeBob SquarePants” was a world created by Stephen Hillenburg, an imaginative marine biologist equipped with a fresh college degree in marine resources and a love for film and illustration. He made a comic book while working as an instructor and staff artist at the Orange County Marine Institute in Dana Point to teach kids about the diversity of the intertidal pools in an entertaining way.

For a time, Hillenburg’s comic book creation existed only inside a pamphlet for kids. But within a decade, Hillenburg would transform it into one of the greatest TV cartoons of the new millennium, trading Bob the Sponge for SpongeBob SquarePants.

Panera Bread: In full compliance with the latest CDC + FDA guidelines, romaine will be fully stocked back in our cafes on Monday, December 3rd.

FDA: Only romaine from the Central Coast regions of California should be avoided.

The new school on Robinhood Road will be known as Lewisville Middle School. The WS?FC Board of Education made the name final after a unanimous vote Tuesday night. The new middle school is expected to cost nearly $27 million, and was included in the 2016 bond package.

The Old Salem Candle Tea is a Christmas tradition for many…

Dates and times on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Admission is $5, $1 for children 12 and under.

1-8:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 6-7; 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday

and Dec. 8 at the Single Brothers’ House, 600 S. Main St. in Old Salem.

Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

The Candy Factory in the uptown Lexington is now under new ownership.

On Nov. 20, sisters Jeannie Leonard, Leigh Foster and Beth Dean sold the business to married couple Wynn and Annette Conrad. The store was opened in 1978 by Robert Ebelein, the father of Leonard, Foster and Dean. The Candy Factory began in the front part of the Piedmont Candy Co. on Talbert Boulevard, but then moved to the old Lexington Hardware building on North Main Street in 1979.

FREE EVENT: Wake Forest Medical School is hosting its 20th annual “Share the Health Fair” this Saturday (DEC 01) from 10 til 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem. The FREE Health Fair includes health screenings, vision screenings, flu shots, blood sugar and cholesterol tests, legal and financial counseling, and so much more!

Spanish-language interpreters will also be in attendance

Give the gift of life: Receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card if you give blood by December 19, 2018.

Your blood donation makes a difference for patients and their families. You could help someone with a life-threatening disease or injury. You could literally help save more than one life. Donate blood today: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Krispy Kreme is offering their limited-edition decorated holiday doughnuts, available now through Dec. 24 at participating shops.

Tire Pressure 101

