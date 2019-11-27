Wednesday News, November 27, 2019  

“Click It or Ticket” runs thru the weekend

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires + switch out ‘old’ wiper blades.

POLL: What are we (most) Thankful For?

80% Family… 77% Health… 71% Friends

Food Safety: Thanksgiving left-overs…

-Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers WITHIN two hours of cooking.

-Turkey should be eaten within 3 days.

-Casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

-What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg based pie should be eaten or tossed

at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

-Experts say if you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

Keeping your dog ‘safe’ over the holidays.

The naughty list includes: Chocolate, raisins, grapes, onions, garlic even caffeine.

Check out the list of ‘Thanksgiving foods’ that are dangerous for your dog on the News Blog at wbfj.fm NOTE: If your pet shows any signs of illness, you should call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.

A.C. Moore, the New Jersey-based arts and crafts chain is closing most of its

145 stores. 40 of the closing locations will re-open as ‘Michaels’ stores.

Shocker in College Hoops last night: Duke Blue Devils (men’s team) lost at home?

The visiting school – Stephen F. Austin stunned the Blue Devils 85-83 in overtime.

The win by the Lumberjacks but an end to Duke’s 150-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents. -ESPN

Reflections on the ‘first’ documented Thanksgiving…

As Plymouth, Massachusetts, prepares for the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in 1620, new archaeological work at the town’s original Pilgrim settlement has unearthed more artifacts and info about the first documented Thanksgiving feast.

*A 1621 letter from Plymoth pilgrim Ed Winslow does not explicitly say that turkey was served – nor does it mention pies or cake, for that matter — but it does refer to ‘fowl’ being served.

*Winslow also wrote the native people went out and killed five deer for the feast.

Pork, venison, rabbit, chicken, and goat would also have been available for the first Thanksgiving. Vegetables could have included traditional favorites like squash and pumpkin as well as carrots and turnip greens. Grapes and cherries also would have been available in the area, as would cod, lobster, mussels and other fish.

*Native people likely outnumbered English colonists 2-to-1 at the feast in 1621

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center will hold its 27th annual Moravian star lighting ceremony this Monday (Dec 2). The event – which starts at 5:30pm – is free and open to the public, will be held on the top level of Wake Forest Baptist’s Eden Terrace parking deck off Hawthorne Road.

Music will be provided by the Medical Center Chorale and a Moravian band will play.

A brief worship service also will be held before the lighting of the star.

Hot apple cider and Moravian cookies will be served.

NOTE: The 31-foot Moravian star which sits atop the Medical Center’s North Tower has 27 points that range in length from 7 feet to 11 feet and weigh from 30 to 65 pounds each.

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 people for a new Dementia Care Study. The study is designed to help caregivers.

Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder. (336-716-1716)

BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time.

Need Help? The Alzheimer’s Association also offers a 24/7 helpline for caregivers, simply call 800-272-3900.

This “Duck Dynasty” family member is now married.

Sadie Robertson and fiancé Christian Huff tied the knot on the Robertson’s family farm in Louisiana this past Monday. The two have been engaged since June.

The 22-year-old Sadie is the daughter of Duck Commander CEO Willie Robertson.

Ever catch yourself ‘staring off into space, our thoughts a million miles away”? You’re not alone. Studies have shown that people tend to drift off to La-La Land about 46% of the time that they’re awake! Although many people think of daydreaming as a waste of time, we’re now learning that it can actually be a benefit.

*Organized daydreaming can help you effectively manage conflict in your life.

*Daydreaming also increases creativity. Look at it this way: Daydreaming and imagination go hand-in-hand. So you see, daydreaming is a vital and natural brain state that’s as natural and necessary as sleep and exercise. https://www.inspiremore.com/benefits-of-daydreaming/

Nashville-based LifeWay Research asked 1,000 Protestant pastors about their personal connections to the opioid epidemic and how their churches are looking to address the issue.

Two-thirds of pastors (66%) say a family member of someone in their congregation has been personally affected by opioid abuse.

For half of pastors (52%), someone directly in their church is dealing with an opioid addiction. More than half (55%) say they or someone in their congregation knows a local neighbor suffering through opioid abuse.

“Build a Shoebox’ online for $25.00. Details on our website wbfj.fm

