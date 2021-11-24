Wednesday News, November 24, 2021

Thanksgiving Eve. Since 1941, US presidents have declared the week of Thanksgiving as National Bible Week.

Notable days coming up…

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday)

Black Friday (Nov 26)

Small Business Saturday (NOV 27)

Cyber Monday (Nov 29)

A second ‘earthquake’ shakes Winston-Salem this morning.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was detected around 4am near the Swaim Road area in Winston-Salem. On Sunday morning, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem (Peters Creek Parkway area near Aldi) shortly before 9am. https://journalnow.com/news/local/

Share your experience at earthquake.usgs.gov.

1-800-BUTTERBALL

That’s the Butterball ‘Turkey Talk-Line’ that can help answer some of your turkey questions. There are also Spanish-speaking experts available for assistance.

Call (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456. https://www.butterball.com/online-turkey-talk-line

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving.

CVS and Walgreens will be open on Thursday.

www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2021/11/22/thanksgiving-2021-stores-open-closed-hours/8675136002/

HPU POLL: Pumpkin pie is North Carolina’s favorite pie during the holidays.

The poll, conducted by High Point University, reveals that pumpkin pie is our favorite then apple and pecan pie with sweet potato pie not far behind.

Food Safety 101

Store your left-overs carefully…

-Keep cold food like salads, gelatin molds and salad dressing refrigerated at

35 degrees F until just before serving. Once dinner is over, refrigerate leftovers.

-Food is not safe to eat if it has been sitting out for two hours or more. Toss it.

-Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers WITHIN two hours of cooking.

How long should we eat leftovers?

-Turkey should be eaten within 3 days.

-Casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days.

-What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg-based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

-If you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

Safe temperatures: 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

Do you have your Christmas decoration up, yet?

New research in the Journal of Environmental Psychology finds that people

who put up their Christmas decorations early tend to be happier and friendlier. Psychologists say Christmas decorations are nostalgic and bring people back to simpler and happier times, at least mentally.

They also help boost dopamine, the feel-good hormone.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/people-who-decorate-for-christmas-early-are-happier-study-says/’

Looking ahead to holiday shopping.

WalletHub offers these helpful tips…

Macy’s, JCPenney and Belk are some of the Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, offering an average discount of at least 56%.

Around 11% of items at major retailers will be more expensive on Black Friday than their current Amazon.com prices.

Consumer packaged goods (things we use up and need replenishing like food, beverages, cosmetics, and cleaning products) will offer the most value on Black Friday 2021 relative to their current prices. But, computers and mobile phones are expected to have the least rewarding deals.

Details at www.WalletHub.com

Many of us (64%) don’t fully understand our local recycling policies.

More than half of Americans have a guilt trip when they don’t know what item should be recycled, according to new research.

Most of us (72%) feel recycling should be standardized.

*Survey of 2,000 people conducted by OnePoll on behalf of all-natural pet food brand Nature’s Logic.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/64-of-americans-say-they-dont-fully-understand-their-local-recycling-policies/

Landfill hours of operation over the holidays on the News Blog

www.cityofws.org/landfills / Call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000

Update: The Old Salisbury Road landfill in southern Forsyth County will be

CLOSED through January 31, 2022 due to a ‘staff shortage’

Bell ringers needed: The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24. www.SalvationArmyWS.org

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at an upcoming Saturday workshop (DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

You will take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org