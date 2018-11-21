Wednesday News, November 21, 2018 

What are YOU THANKFUL for?

Volunteers needed: Come on ‘Ring those Bells’ with the local Salvation Army.*10am til 7pm Wednesdays through Saturdays til Christmas Eve

Sign up today online: https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

ALERT: Do not to eat romaine lettuce!

A warning from the CDC after a new outbreak of E. coli from romaine lettuce has left over 30 people sickened in 11 states -13 people have been hospitalized. Throw away any romaine lettuce. Retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve it.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/11/20/dont-eat-romaine-lettuce-trump-defends-saudi-arabia-top-news/2064628002/

AAA Carolinas estimating that close to 1.5 million North Carolinians will journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. Although gas prices have come down in recent days, drivers will face the highest gas prices for the Thanksgiving holiday in four years. The average price in the Triad for regular unleaded gas is around $2.48 a gallon. According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas price in Forsyth County is $2.29 at 2500 New Walkertown Road and Gerald Street.

David’s Bridal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but plans to stay in business. Good News: David’s Bridal assured customers that its bankruptcy would not disrupt their wedding orders. -USA Today

Need help with cooking your turkey? Just ask ‘Alexia’…

The Butterball Turkey Talk-Line can now be accessed through your Amazon Alexa.

Just say “Alexa, ask Butterball” to access recipes and tips.

*or go old school and call the Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-Butterball.

https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2018/11/06/butterball-alexa-team-up-to-save-you-from-thanksgiving-turkey-disaster/

Drive safely and responsibly.

The NC Highway Patrol is participating in the Thanksgiving I-40 Challenge.

Troopers will be stationed every 20 miles along I-40…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/a-state-trooper-every-miles-highway-patrol-to-conduct-traffic/article_65666448-c468-5469-9129-de6b10a56ea6.html

Reminder: A one-mile section of Business 40 through downtown Winston-Salem is now shutdown for up to 2 years between Peters Creek Parkway and Hwy 52.

NO PARKING ZONE: Both directions of the travel lanes and shoulders of HWY 52 from Exit 105 thru Exit 115 in Winston-Salem is now considered a No Parking Zone. *Unattended vehicles will be subject to immediate tow. -NC DOT

Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety…

Store your leftovers in separate, airtight containers within two hours of cooking.

Turkey should be eaten within 3 days, while casseroles and potatoes can be safely consumed up to five days. What about the pumpkin pie? Any egg based pie should be eaten or tossed at the four-day mark, and that includes store bought pies.

Experts say if you need leftovers to last longer, put them in the freezer.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

One branch of the US military is going back to a ‘classic’…

The US Army will begin issuing its ‘Army Greens’ – a version of the iconic ‘pinks-and-greens’ uniform worn by Army officers during World War II – to new soldiers beginning in the summer 2020.

https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/11/11/its-official-army-adopts-version-pinks-and-greens-uniform-veterans-day.html

Update: The Greensboro City Council has adopted new rules regulating the use of stand-up electric scooters. The new ordinances include rules for how riders should act as well as regulations for scooter-share businesses. Check out the new rules on the News Blog. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/greensboro-city-council-adopts-new-rules-for-electric-scooters/article_70df1cff-0624-58d7-ba17-8353cf1a8df4.html

Charitable Giving on the Rise in North Carolina. In the 2017-18 report, charities and non-profits that use professional fundraising services received over $45 million.

Bottom Line: More money is being given and more of a donation is being used for the charity’s cause This year’s net percentage of donations going to charities = 70% percent

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/11/19/charitable-giving-on-the-rise

Good News: The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina has donated $200,000 dollars to the NC Baptist on Mission for Hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina, Georgia and Florida (of this donation, $150,000 will stay in our state).

BTW: The Farm Credit Associations of NC are the leading provider of credit to farmers in North Carolina with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Statesville. www.carolinafarmcredit.com

Beware of the “Secret Sister Gift Exchange”?

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about the “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” again this year. Social media posts about the ‘exchange’ first began circulating in 2015 and have begun popping back this holiday season.

Here’s the deal: People who participate will receive 36 gifts for sending one gift that’s valued at $10. Next, you invite others to participate and you’ll allegedly receive information on where to mail your gifts.

Warning: The BBB says Secret Sister – and gift chains like it- are pyramid schemes and Illegal. If you participate in illegal gambling, you could be subject to mail fraud.

http://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/triad/news/2018/11/15/bbb-says–secret-sister–exchange-on-social-media-is-illegal–

Online spending this holiday season is expected to see a nearly 15% increase over last year! Want to beat the Christmas rush? Check out KEY shipping deadlines for the holidays on the News Blog at wbfj.fm…

https://clark.com/shopping-retail/online-shopping/shipping-deadlines-christmas-2018

US Postal Service: Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the US Postal Service expects to deliver more than 900 million packages and nearly 15 billion pieces of mail – for a total of nearly 16 billion cheerful deliveries this holiday season.

North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation, producing about a fifth of U.S.-grown trees. – Department of Ag and Consumer Services

Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

FACT: When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water.

-If you can’t set up your tree immediately, put it in a bucket of water in a cool, shady place.

-Cut off a half inch from the base of the tree before placing it in a stand.

-Use a stand that will hold at least a gallon of water.

-Check the water levels often. A tree may take up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and a quart per day after that.

-Place tree away from heat sources, such as heating vents, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and sunny windows.

-Check lights and cords for broken bulbs and frayed wiring.

-Do not overload electrical circuits.

-Turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.

http://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2015/11-15Christmas-tree-care-tips.htm

Tips on Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy on the News Blog.

http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips

To find real Christmas trees, choose-and-cut farms, poinsettias, wreaths and more holiday products, go to www.NCFarmFresh.com. http://www.ncchristmastrees.com/

The President and First Lady taking a photo op with the official White House Christmas tree on Monday. The 19½-foot tall Fraser fir was grown on a farm owned by Larry Smith of Newland, North Carolina. The NC Frasier fir will be placed in the Blue Room, where it will become the centerpiece of Christmas at the White House. BTW: Volunteers will spend this coming weekend (after Thanksgiving) decorating the White House for the holidays. https://www.journalnow.com/news/nation_worldl