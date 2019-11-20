Wednesday News, November 20, 2019  

Reminder: Operation Christmas Child – National Collection Week is happening

Done deal: Truist Financial (the merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks) is set to become a reality on December 6th after the banks gained their final two regulatory approvals from the Feds on Tuesday. Truist will become the nation’s 6th largest bank.

NOTE: BB&T will move its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte.

Truist’s community-banking division will be based in Winston-Salem, while its wholesale banking division will be in Atlanta.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/bb-t-suntrust-get-final-approvals-to-form-truist-closing/

Three more witnesses are scheduled to testify TODAY in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/politics/elections/2019/06/21/democratic-debates-who-made-stage-and-when-they-debating/1509378001/

Ten of the 18 Democratic candidates will gather in Atlanta tonight for the fifth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The debate, moderated by a panel of all women, will start at 9pm.

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/politics/elections/2019/06/21/democratic-debates-who-made-stage-and-when-they-debating/1509378001/

Anger Management? Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will appeal his indefinite suspension on Wednesday at the NFL’s office. Garrett was suspended after taking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet off and hitting him in the head with it in the final seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win.

https://www.usatoday.com/in-depth/news/politics/elections/2019/06/21/democratic-debates-who-made-stage-and-when-they-debating/1509378001/

Headline of the Morning? 😊

“Hotel offers therapy llamas for guests during the Holidays?”

Yes. A Portland hotel is providing Christmas themed therapy llamas for guests.

Kimpton Hotel in Portland has partnered with the non-profit Mountain Peaks Therapy Llamas & Alpacas. Their motivation…

“Everyone’s got an option to go see Santa, or an option to go see a Christmas tree, but an option to go see a llama is pretty cool…” (and stress reducing)!

https://www.bendbulletin.com/localstate/7576406-151/stressed-out-try-a-therapy-llama

Holiday Cooking TIP: Line all slow cookers (with a clear plastic COOKING BAG) before you start adding any ingredients to them. Crock Pot liners…do they really work?

https://www.buzzfeed.com/nataliebrown/clever-ways-to-make-cleaning-up-from-thanksgivi?fbclid=IwAR1nD8shbWl5cBFuCQLCmcrTUjcmmG91r0gmySEvu3LqgTyPR7Z6LS_GsAI

College Football

Wake Forest hosting Duke this Saturday. Kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The Deacs regular-season finale AT Syracuse on Nov. 30. Kick off at 12:30pm.

Reynolda Gardens has begun its annual holiday plant sale starting today.

The sale continues Monday thru Saturday through Dec. 21 (10am – 5pm).

Plants for sale include poinsettias and Christmas cactus. INFO: 336-758-5593.

There’s a NEW family friendly streaming service on the web?

A new faith-based digital media company is now available and offers a variety of entertainment and educational choices for kids.

Former Amazon marketing executive Erick Goss and his team built Minno, a Christian alternative to Disney+, Amazon, and Netflix. His experience, coupled with a passion for ministry, led Goss to co-found Creative Trust Ventures, where he ran JellyTelly and launched the best-selling video series “Buck Denver Asks…What’s in the Bible?”

The success from his previous projects led Goss to create Minno.

Minno features the largest collection of classic VeggieTales shows, along with programs like “What’s in the Bible?”, “3-2-1 Penguins”, and even CBN’s “Superbook”. “Our content is encouraging kids to deepen their faith and walk with God every day, at home or on-the-go.” Minno also provides a lifestyle blog with articles and family devotions for the entire family.

You can download the Minno Kids app and begin streaming from anywhere.

You ca get a 7-day free trial. Subscriptions begin at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually at GoMinno.com.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/former-amazon-exec-launches-new-faith-based-childrens-streaming-app-minno