Wednesday News, November 18, 2020

Coronavirus update: During Tuesday’s Task Force update, Governor Cooper stressed again that “all options remain on the table” as the state continues to set daily highs for cases, hospitalizations, positive test rates and deaths in recent days.

Also, the state has introduced a new color-coded alert system that shows viral COVID hotspots by county in North Carolina reflecting where the highest amounts of community spread are located. The system will be updated monthly.

North Carolina will continue in Phase Three restrictions through Friday, Dec 4.

NOTE: Indoor limits to personal mass-gatherings are limited to 10 individuals.

*Churches are exempt from indoor limits – BUT should consider health guidance from the state to keep their congregations safe! Details on our News Blog.

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

UPDATE: The Wake Forest vs Duke football game has been called off due to “a combination of positive coronavirus cases, quarantine of close contacts and injuries” within Wake’s football program. The teams are looking to reschedule…

Updated: Wake Forest football schedule as of Nov 18…

Nov. 28 at Louisville…Dec. 5 Miami (Home)…Dec. 12 Notre Dame (Home)

Hitting the pause button: The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to ‘pause’ the re-entry of students back into the classroom. Any re-entry of additional students is now set for January 11th.

Gospel Light Christian School in Walkertown has closed because of a “rise in virus exposure,” according to a Facebook post from the school. The school will remain closed until Nov. 30 – the Monday after Thanksgiving. And will undergo a deep cleaning. BTW: Last week, the state announced a cluster outbreak at Calvary Day School in Winston-Salem as well as Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point.

Whole Foods and Progressive Insurance are collaborating in the “Thanksgiving Turkey Protection Plan.” Basically, anybody who buys a whole uncooked turkey from Whole Foods between now and this Sunday, Nov 22, 2020 is eligible to apply for a FREE $35 Whole Foods gift card if the cooking process doesn’t go – as planned. To apply for it, you have to provide three pieces of information: your Whole Foods receipt, a photo of the charred turkey, and a description of why it counts as a ‘cooking fail ’ .

Whole Foods will accept submissions on Nov 26 (Thanksgiving) and Nov 27

(Black Friday). Gift cards will be awarded to the first 1,000 ‘qualifying’ participants. https://turkeyprotectionplan.com/

Recount: The extremely close race for NC Supreme Court chief justice will have a recount. Challenger Paul Newby (a Republican) holds a narrow lead over incumbent Cheri Beasley (a Democrat) with final tallies posted from all 100 counties. State law allows a trailing candidate to seek a recount if the margin is 10,000 votes or less. Only 406 votes separate Newby and Beasley from nearly 5.4 million ballots counted from the race, according to figures from the State Board of Elections.

Beasley’s lawyer filed the formal request Tuesday morning for the recount, which state election officials say will be completed by Nov. 25. County recount activity is open to the public to view.

NOTE: The State Board of Elections meets Nov. 24 to certify results for dozens of statewide and regional races, including those for president, U.S. Senate and House, governor and other Council of State positions. The recount for chief justice means the board would have to meet later to certify final results for that race.

Vaccine Volunteers are still needed. Two COVID-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists caution it’s critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying (other) COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the U.S. and around the world.

“We likely will benefit from having a menu of vaccine options,” one health expert stated.

BTW: Moderna and competitor Pfizer recently announced preliminary results showing their vaccines appear more than 90% effective, at least for short-term protection against COVID-19.

All U.S. and state flags remain lowered to half-staff in honor of Dallas Garza -a North Carolina-based soldier who was one of five soldiers killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt.

Garza was deployed to Egypt in January after serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you donate items to soldiers overseas.

Seasonal Samplings 😊

The festive Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are back for a limited time at participating Chick0Fil-A restaurants.

New: Pepsi has unveiled a holiday flavor of its own — Pepsi Apple Pie.

New: Cinnabon is selling whole pints of their iconic frosting.

The limited-edition 13-oz Signature Cream Cheese Frosting pints are available at participating Cinnabon mall bakeries and food delivery providers for $5.99.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

Thanks to Dr. Clancy Clark, surgical oncology specialist with Wake Forest Baptist Health for sharing about the causes, symptoms, treatments of Pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the US and about 7% of all cancer deaths. Details: https://www.wakehealth.edu/Condition/p/Pancreatic-Cancer