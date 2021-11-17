Wednesday News, November 17, 2021

RECALL: Costco is recalling its Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch Mix . Only the large containers (82.5 oz) with best-by dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2023. The mix is being recalled “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.” You can return the mix to Costco for a full refund. Questions? Call (855) 713-9237. https://myfox8.com/news/costco-recalls-drink

Above normal temperatures through Thursday. Sunset at 5:11 pm this afternoon (Nov 17)

Latest Barna Survey: 38% of US pastors have considered leaving the ministry?

New research released Tuesday from The Barna Group revealing that two out of five pastors nationwide are seriously thinking about quitting the ministry.

A sub-group analysis finding that pastors in the ministry for 20 years or more as well as pastors under age 45 were more likely to ‘consider quitting’ the ministry. In the findings…

More than 4,000 churches closed in America in 2020.

Over that same time, over 20,000 pastors left the ministry.

50% of current pastors say they would leave the ministry if they had another way of making a living.

Now the pressure is on for the church to help these leaders from joining millions who are walking away from their jobs during the pandemic.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/new-barna-survey-finds-that-38-of-us-pastors-have-considered-leaving-ministry

Study: Drinking coffee or tea may lower your risk of Stroke and Dementia.

Actually, several studies have found an association between caffeine consumption and decreased risk of stroke, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

That’s good news: Overall coffee consumption has gone up by 5% in the US since 2015, according to the National Coffee Association. Nearly two out of three of us have coffee every day, with the average person downing just over three cups per day.

https://www.everydayhealth.com/diet-nutrition/can-drinking-coffee-or-tea-help-prevent-dementia-and-stroke/

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

Matching Gift to honor fallen Veterans…

Sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s has partnered with the national non-profit Wreaths Across America (WAA) with a $300,000 matching donation – from now through Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The goal: to sponsor 40,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day which is Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes

College Hoops: Wake Forest hosting Charleston Southern (TONIGHT) 7pm at the Joel.

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22