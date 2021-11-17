Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, November 17, 2021

Wednesday News, November 17, 2021

Verne HillNov 17, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, November 17, 2021

Like

RECALL: Costco is recalling its Kool-Aid’s Tropical Punch MixOnly the large containers (82.5 oz) with best-by dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2023. The mix is being recalled “due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass.”  You can return the mix to Costco for a full refund.  Questions? Call (855) 713-9237. https://myfox8.com/news/costco-recalls-drink

 

Above normal temperatures through Thursday.  Sunset at 5:11 pm this afternoon (Nov 17)

  

Latest Barna Survey: 38% of US pastors have considered leaving the ministry?

New research released Tuesday from The Barna Group revealing that two out of five pastors nationwide are seriously thinking about quitting the ministry.

A sub-group analysis finding that pastors in the ministry for 20 years or more as well as pastors under age 45 were more likely to ‘consider quitting’ the ministry. In the findings…

More than 4,000 churches closed in America in 2020.

Over that same time, over 20,000 pastors left the ministry.

50% of current pastors say they would leave the ministry if they had another way of making a living. 

Now the pressure is on for the church to help these leaders from joining millions who are walking away from their jobs during the pandemic.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/new-barna-survey-finds-that-38-of-us-pastors-have-considered-leaving-ministry

 

 

Study: Drinking coffee or tea may lower your risk of Stroke and Dementia.

Actually, several studies have found an association between caffeine consumption and decreased risk of stroke, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

That’s good news: Overall coffee consumption has gone up by 5% in the US since 2015, according to the National Coffee Association. Nearly two out of three of us have coffee every day, with the average person downing just over three cups per day.

https://www.everydayhealth.com/diet-nutrition/can-drinking-coffee-or-tea-help-prevent-dementia-and-stroke/

 

 

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

*Important information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Matching Gift to honor fallen Veterans…

Sandwich maker Jersey Mike’s has partnered with the national non-profit Wreaths Across America (WAA) with a $300,000 matching donation – from now through Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The goal: to sponsor 40,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day which is Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest hosting Charleston Southern (TONIGHT) 7pm at the Joel.

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostExpert: You may be drinking your coffee all wrong?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

DROP-OFF SHOEBOXES with WBFJ

Wally DeckerNov 18, 2021

Partial Lunar Eclipse, Full moon TONIGHT

Verne HillNov 18, 2021

New mammography technology available

Verne HillNov 18, 2021

Community Events

Sep
6
Mon
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 6 @ 6:30 pm – Nov 29 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video series and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is FREE, however, registration is recommended https://www.griefshare.org/groups/133398 336-788-7600 Childcare not available
Sep
13
Mon
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
DivorceCare @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Sep 13 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 6 @ 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.962.1596
Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes