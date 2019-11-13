Wednesday News, November 13, 2019  

Wind chill will be a factor today in the Triad

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Crews on the scene of a water-main break in 3800 block of Huntington Lane…that’s between Wake Forest University and Cici’s

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/motorists-urged-to-find-alternate-routes-after-water-main-break/

(9am) Traffic Alert in Guilford county. 421 NB at Hwy 62 near Pleasant Garden.

All NB lanes CLOSED due to a serious crash. Detour in place. Expect delays through noon

Headline of the Morning: Experts at AAA, saying it’s not a good idea to warm your car up to keep it from freezing. Ninety-five percent of the cars on the road today don’t use carburetors, so you no longer need to warm them up on cold days.

Also, repeatedly starting a car without running it long enough to recharge the battery can lower the battery’s capacity over time.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/12/arctic-blast-cold-weather-how-often-should-start-my-car/2555216001/

Fact: Sometimes our minds ‘wander’

Ever catch yourself ‘staring off into space, our thoughts a million miles away”?

You’re not alone. Studies have shown that people tend to drift off to La-La Land about 46% of the time that they’re awake! Although many people think of daydreaming as a waste of time, we’re now learning that it can actually be a benefit.

*Organized daydreaming can help you effectively manage conflict in your life.

*Daydreaming also increases creativity.

Look at it this way: Daydreaming and imagination go hand-in-hand.

So you see, daydreaming is a vital and natural brain state that’s as natural and necessary as sleep and exercise. Next time someone tells you to “get your head out of the clouds,” tell them you’re working on becoming more creative, productive, and prepared for your future. Because you are! https://www.inspiremore.com/benefits-of-daydreaming/

Improvements in the neighborhood: The former Budget Inn on Peter’s Creek Parkway is being prepped for demolition. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the motel will be replaced with affordable housing apartments.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/budget-inn-on-its-way-out/article_483a8cd9-a1ae-5852-af76-f75abf3311c0.html

Former President Jimmy Carter is recuperating after that procedure to relieve pressure on his brain on Tuesday. The 95 year old Carter was experiencing pressure on his brain caused by bleeding from some recent falls. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

Update: Wake Forest football will be without wide receiver Sage Surratt for the rest of the season. Surratt sustained a shoulder injury in last Saturday’s loss against Virginia Tech. *The Deacs travel to Death Valley to play #3 Clemson this Saturday.

Kick off at 3:30pm (ABC). https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/

College Hoops

Wake Forest men’s basketball team hosts UNC-Asheville TONIGHT at the Joel.

Tip off at 7pm.

App State beating East Carolina 68-62 Tuesday night.

App State will come down the mountain to play in the Spartan Invitational tournament in Greensboro. *The Mountaineers will play UNCG this Monday.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/app-state-beats-east-carolina-now-prepares-for-invitational-at/article_61f0033a-b807-574f-94c7-78ae19272ef3.html