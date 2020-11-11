Search
Wednesday News, November 11, 2020

Verne HillNov 11, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday News, November 11, 2020

Flash Flood Watch for the Piedmont Triad through Thursday evening.  Rainfall between 2 and 3 inches, with local amounts reaching up to 4 inches.

 

REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

 

Today is Veterans Day: Honoring and remembering all those who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Thank you for your service…

 

Deals for Vets: Krispy Kreme, CiCi’s Pizza, Sheetz, Zaxby’s and Wendy’s

*Just a few of the restaurants and retailers offering freebies to Vets and active duty military on Wednesday (Veterans Day)

 https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/11/09/veterans-day-2020-deals-discounts-freebies-applebees-starbucks/6221837002/

All the information on the News Blog and our Facebook page…

 

Veterans Day closings / changes

*No US Mail today. Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed. State and federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools closed.

*Garbage collections Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed one day.

Today on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Monday.

Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day.  No change in recycling collections.   –City of Winston-Salem

 

RECALL:  If you recently purchased a ‘Ring’ Video Doorbell, take note. About 350,000 of the smart video doorbells are being recalled for potential fire and burn risks.

Details: Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation), which is model number 5-U-M-5-E-5.

The video doorbell’s battery can overheat when the incorrect screws are used for installation, posing fire and burn hazards.  The affected doorbells were sold between June and October 2020 for $100. *Consumer Product Safety Commission

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2020/11/10/ring-video-doorbells-recall-2020-second-generation-fire-risk/6241789002/

 

FDA: A California company has recalled some bags of single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination. North Carolina is one of the many states associate with the recall. If you purchased the romaine bags (between Oct. 15-16) are asked to toss them, out of an abundance of caution.

https://myfox8.com/news/thousands-of-romaine-lettuce-packages-recalled-due-to-possible-e-coli-contamination-fda-reports/

 

COVID-19 numbers statewide “remain stubbornly high…”

*Update: Governor Cooper is extending Phase Three restrictions for at least 3 more weeks through Friday, December 4.  Indoor limits to mass-gathering will go from 25 to 10 individuals. Churches are exempt BUT should consider health guidance from the state!  Details on our News Blog.

https://governor.nc.gov/news/north-carolina-lowers-indoor-gathering-limit-10-slow-spread-covid-19

 

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

 

 

Deadline to apply for ‘Covid Hope’ is TODAY at 6pm…

 ‘COVID HOPE’ is available for eligible low- and- moderate-income renters having trouble paying rent and utilities during the pandemic. Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply online at www.nc211.org/hope or call 211.

 

UPDATE on those Extra Credit Grants…

Hundreds of thousands of low-income families in North Carolina will get another chance to apply for that $335 dollar “extra credit” grant to help parents pay for remote learning and daycare. Here’s how it works:

If you filed taxes last year (2019), the state is sending you the money automatically.

If you didn’t have to file taxes for last year (in other words, you didn’t earn enough money), you must apply for the grant.

Update: You now have until December 07, 2020 to apply.

Apply here: https://www.ncdor.gov/extracredit#application-for-grant-award

 

NEW: Full-service restaurants are now eligible for assistance through the $40 million Mortgage, Utility and Rent Relief (MURR) program.

The funding comes from the federal CARES Act relief package and will be administered by the N.C. Commerce Department.

Businesses may apply for up to four months of rent or mortgage interest capped at $20,000 dollars per location (for up to two locations).

Businesses can learn more and apply by visiting www.nccommerce.com/murr.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-reports-8-covid-19-deaths-on-tuesday-its-the-highest-daily-total-of-the/

 

Election 2020 update: GOP Senator Thom Tillis has won a second term in North Carolina, after Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded defeat on Tuesday.

*The victory gives the Republicans at least 49 senators in the new Congress, with 3 Senate races still pending one in Alaska and two Senate races in Georgia – both of the Georgia Senate races are headed to ‘run-offs’ on January 5th.

BTW: The Tillis / Cunningham contest was the most expensive Senate election in the US this year, easily topping $200 million in total spending (likely the most expensive Senate race of all time).

https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/10/north-carolina-senate-election-results-2020-433590

 

New: Tricia McManus will serve as the interim superintendent of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools until the Board of Education finds a replacement.  www.journalnow.com

 

NEW: Guilford County Schools’ Board of Education voted Tuesday night to approve reentry for Pre-K through second grades beginning this Thursday. Students in grades 3 through 5, will return on Jan. 5. While students in sixth grade will return on Jan. 7.  50% of students will attend Monday + Tuesday and the other 50% on Thursday and Friday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/guilford-county-schools-approves-planned-reentry-for-pre-k-second-grades

 

 

Verne Hill

