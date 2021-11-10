Search
Wednesday News, November 10, 2021

Verne Hill Nov 10, 2021

Above normal temperatures again today. Average HIGH for today is 63 degrees.  Sunset at 5:15pm this afternoon

 

Pallet innovator ‘Palltronics’ will be hiring up to 200 people in Mocksville.  Palltronics, which has developed the first fully trackable shipping pallet, will lease a new 253,000-square-foot industrial building in Mocksville’s SouthPoint Business Park.

*Hiring for assembly and other production jobs is expected to begin in June 2022.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/200-jobs-planned-for-mocksville-plant/article

 

Fire crews still on the scene at Sauratown Mountain

The fire is in the vicinity of nearby Volunteer Road in the Pinnacle community.  Crews used a bulldozer Tuesday afternoon to create a fire break and protect homes on Sugar Bush Lane in southwestern Stokes County.  It’s unclear what started the wildfire.

Jimmy Holt, with the N.C. Forest Service in Guildford County, telling the Winston-Salem Journal that “after three of the wettest years on record, (we) forget how dry conditions can get. We are in the beginning of fall fire season and conditions are drying out. With leaves falling, people start burning debris. That’s the #1 cause of wildfires…’ https://journalnow.com/news/local/sauratown-mountain-wildfire-burning-in-remote-terrain-firefighters-hiking-in-to-contain-the-flames/article

 

Another supply chain disruption

Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone and insulin are running low nationwide.

The FDA currently lists over 100 medications in short supply.

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   www.accessdata.fda.gov/scripts/drugshortages/

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/fda-reports-more-than-100-drug-shortages-nationwide/

 

Surprising Headline of the Morning

        SURVEY: 1 in 6 Americans Have Never Left Their Home State

A new survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Little Passports reveals that 16% have never left their home state and 14% of US residents have never traveled outside of the country. https://news.yahoo.com/survey-reveals-one-six-americans-154737064.html

 

In a strange new poll, one out of every six Americans said they use their dishwasher primarily for a use other than washing dishes.

A solid 60% majority responded, “To wash dishes,” while another 25% said they don’t own a dishwasher. The rest of us use our dishwasher primarily to…

“dry hand-washed dishes” or to ‘store kitchen items”!

SOURCE: YouGov survey  https://www.mediaite.com/weird/wait-what-one-sixth-of-americans-mainly-use-their-dishwasher-for-something-other-than-washing-dishes/

 

 

College Hoops?

(TONIGHT, Nov 10) Wake Forest hosting William and Mary at the Joel (7pm)

(Fri) Wake Forest hosting Western Carolina at the Joel (7:30pm)

https://godeacs.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule/2021-22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Covid vaccinations for children ages 5 to 11 are underway.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the State Health Department

(NC-DHHS) has put together a helpful tool: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/kids/locations

*Vaccine link for teenagers and adults, including boosters https://www.vaccines.gov/search/

 

A COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination site’ hosted by the Guilford County Health Department and Cone Health is re-opening at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Specific date: Nov. 13 (9-6pm).

*Vaccinations (by appointment only) can be scheduled online at conehealth.com/vaccine.

 

 

State High School Football playoffs. Second round this Friday night (NOV 12)

CLASS 4-A WEST

East Forsyth at Charlotte Ardrey Kell

Glenn hosting Charlotte Myers Park

Grimsley hosting Indian Trail Porter Ridge

CLASS 3-A WEST

North Davidson hosting Hickory

Ledford at Dudley

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/nchsaa-playoff-update/article

 

 

Job Alert: Part-Time Event Staff at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Details: Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 from 3pm to 7pm

Location: The Terrace at the Greensboro Coliseum

NOTE: Interested candidates should bring photo identification and resume and be prepared to complete the application and background check authorization.

In addition to the Tanger Center, support organizations (like Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services, and local stagehands, riggers, loaders, and technicians positions) will also have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.   

https://www.tangercenter.com/events/detail/part-time-event-staff-job-fair

 

 

MORAVIAN STAR WORKSHOPS at Historic Bethabara Park

Learn how to make a traditional Moravian star ornament at one of three upcoming Saturday workshops (Nov 13, DEC 04 + DEC 11) from 10am until 1pm.  

Materials will be provided (bring your own pair of scissors).

Take home a completed 4.5” Moravian star ornament at the end of the 3 hour workshop. The cost is $25.00 per person. Pre-registration is required.

Contact Frank Brown at (336) 397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org

Verne Hill

