Wednesday News, November 06, 2019  

The Salvation Army of Davidson County needing ‘bell ringers’ at their Red Kettles this Christmas season.

Volunteer opportunities are available

Dates: November 14 to December 24 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To volunteer, contact Laura Gobble at 336-481-7324 4/laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org or visit RegisterToRing.com.

Study: Kids’ Brains Altered by Excessive Screen Time

A new study at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center revealed that young kids are getting far more screen time than what is recommended.

American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations include:

*Children younger than 18 months: Avoid the use of screen media except for video-

chatting with the grandparents. 😊

*Children 2 to 5 years: Restrict screen use to 1 hour per day of quality programs.

*Children 6 and older: Place consistent limits on the time spent using media, and the

types of media.

Bottom Line: Media / screen time should not take the place of sufficient sleep, physical activity and other behaviors necessary for good health.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/november/too-much-media-study-shows-kids-brains-altered-by-excessive-screen-time

Veterans’ coffee event on Thursday (Nov 7)

Sagebrush Steakhouse in Mocksville. Times: 8 to 10:30am.

Hosted by Trellis Supportive Care (formerly Hospice & Palliative Care). INFO: Contact Don Timmons at 336-331-1309 Email dtimmons@trellissupport.org.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/aging-matters

Coca-Cola is releasing two new, limited-edition holiday flavors…

winter spiced cranberry Sprite and cinnamon Coca-Cola.

https://wgntv.com/2019/11/06/coca-cola-releases-two-new-holiday-sodas/?

Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton out for the rest of the season.

Cam was officially moved to injured reserve with a foot injury that’s sidelined him for most of the season.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/panthers/2019/11/05/cam-newton-injury-carolina-panthers-injured-reserve/4166775002/

Wake Forest football makes first-ever appearance in CFP rankings at #19.

Basketball: Wake Forest vs Boston College tonight

College Football

App State at South Carolina this Saturday evening. Kick off at 7pm

Give the Gift of Life: Upcoming Blood Drives

Schedule an appointment online: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results

Operation Christmas Child: Start collecting items now!

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/what-goes-in-my-shoebox-suggestions/

National collection week is November 18-25th…

*The American Bible Society is offering to send FREE copies of the Bible to any American curious about Scripture, Christianity, and the faith that Kanye’s lyrics describe. American Bible Society has set up a link — www.abs.bible/kanye — for anyone interested in receiving a copy of the Holy Bible. All visitors have to do is fill out a form with their names, email addresses, and mailing addresses, and Bibles will be shipped to them.

https://www.faithwire.com/2019/10/31/massive-spike-in-faith-based-google-searches-after-jesus-is-king/

What individuals are ‘Googling’ may (pleasantly) surprise you!?

There’s no doubt rapper Kanye West has already interrupted popular culture with his very public conversion to Christianity. It’s yet to be seen if the entertainment mogul’s new, Gospel-infused album “Jesus Is King” will lead people to salvation, but one thing is for sure: it’s leading them to Google.

The 11-track album is chockfull of Bible references, and according to Bible Gateway, online searches for Scripture passages and faith-based phrases in the songs have spiked since the record was released in late October.

Google searches for “Jesus” and “What do Christians believe?” have jumped, around the same time “Jesus Is King” (Kanye West’s latest project) was trending on the internet.

“Jesus Is King,” which dropped Oct. 25 and became his ninth consecutive album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, an all-genre survey. West is now tied with Eminem for the highest number of records to debut at the top of the chart.

The Gospel-infused album rocketed to the top spot on both the Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums charts.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/november/kanye-wests-jesus-is-king-album-tops-billboard-200-christian-charts

Potentially record cold will bring an early winter to millions of Americans over the next few days. The core of the first round of cold will roll from the north-central U.S. into the Great Lakes and Northeast through Saturday, says AccuWeather. The plunging temperatures will feel more like the middle of winter rather than early November in some places.

One of the best “Jeopardy!” players ever returns TONIGHT to compete in the Tournament of Champions. James Holzhauer, a professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, created a sensation earlier this year with a devastating strategy: Go for the big money clues first, then bet huge amounts on Daily Doubles.

Holzhauer won $2.4 million dollars during a 32-game winning streak.

He finished as the third-highest overall winning Jeopardy! contestant, behind Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. 15 former winners are competing in the 10-day Tournament of Champions on Jeopardy! . Source: USAToday