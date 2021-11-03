Wednesday News, November 03, 2021

Below normal temperatures through the weekend

FACT: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration – unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a POW. FREE Dental Clinic for Vets happening this Saturday (Nov 6). Aspen Dental practices across North Carolina (including the Triad) are providing dental care exclusively to veterans at NO COST. *Advance appointments are required. www.HealthyMouthMovement.com

Call 844-ASPEN-HMM (844-277-3646) to book your free appointment locally in Kernersville, High Point, Greensboro and Mt Airy!

Tauren Wells will be performing in the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!! Watch for Tauren Wells on the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store float. Tauren says that “I’ve watched this parade with my family (for years).” “It’s a dream, I didn’t know to dream, come true!” 😊

Did you see this video? Explosion near Speedy’s BBQ in Lexington caught on video goes viral. The explosion that happened Monday evening sent two people to the hospital with second and third-degree burns. Three vehicles were also damaged.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/explosion-near-speedys-bbq-in-lexington-caught-on-video-goes-viral/

International Day of Prayer for persecuted Christians this Sunday, Nov. 7.

It’s a day for all believers around the world to come together to lift up those who have been silenced, tortured, or imprisoned for boldly sharing the word of God.

David Curry, president and CEO of Open Doors USA, an advocacy organization for persecuted Christians worldwide, is encouraging churches to take part in this special day of prayer. During an interview with CBN’s Prayer Link, Curry explained why it’s important to set aside time to pray for those who suffer for their faith in Christ. “Over 340 million Christians are persecuted or oppressed because of their faith in Jesus,” Curry explained. “Some of those places like North Korea are exceptionally difficult if you’re caught with the Bible, you may spend the rest of your life in prison or even lose your life.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/november/christians-around-the-world-to-commemorate-persecuted-church-on-international-day-of-prayer-this-sunday

Veteran’s Day is Thursday, November 11

YETI is honoring veterans with a limited-edition 30-oz. Rambler. With every Rambler sold, the brand will donate $5 dollars to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of fallen military members.

The exclusive Rambler features the iconic YETI logo, an etched American flag, a copper PVD finish and is available in brick red, navy and white.

https://nypost.com/2021/11/02/yeti-releases-limited-edition-2021-veterans-day-rambler/

Municipal Election Results from Tuesday on the News Blog

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/upcoming-election

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin winning the governor’s race in Virginia.

Many consider the win a ‘major upset for Democrats in a state that voted solidly for Joe Biden by double digits just one year ago’.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2021/november/election-day-2021-watch-news-live-coverage-for-results

Voters in Minneapolis on Tuesday rejected a proposal to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/2021/november/minneapolis-to-vote-tuesday-on-replacing-police-dept-but-some-residents-skeptical-as-crime-rate-soars

Dollar Tree delivery? Well yes. Dollar Tree, in partnership with Instacart, will offer same-day delivery as quickly as one hour from nearly 7,000 more Dollar Tree locations. Instacart has already teamed up with Family Dollar to offer delivery. www.newsnationnow.com/business/dollar-tree-instacart-to-offer-delivery-from-13000-stores

Atlanta Braves winning their first World Series championship since 1995.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/november/hammerin-braves-rout-astros-to-win-1st-ws-crown-since-1995

Eat more bread? Serious, if you’re not eating enough bread, then you also might not be getting the proper amount of refined grains and, in turn, enough nutrients, according to a study published by Frontiers in Nutrition. After looking at information that was collected by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, our diets may be lacking in necessary nutrients such as dietary fiber, magnesium, and iron.

Insight: “Bread, grains, and carbohydrates, in general, have a bad reputation in our society. However, carbohydrates are your body’s best source of fuel and the brain’s preferred energy source,” suggests Sarah Williams, a registered dietitian and Founder of Sweet Balance Nutrition.

Sarah has worked with many clients who have seen a boost in energy levels when they ensure that they’re getting enough carbohydrates. “In a healthy, balanced diet, anywhere from 40-60% of calories should come from carbohydrates, and that can include bread and grains…” https://www.eatthis.com/news-worst-side-effect-of-not-eating-bread/