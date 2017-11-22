Wednesday News, NOV 22, 2017  

Healthy Reminder: How long should we keep those holiday leftovers?

Eat turkey leftovers within 3 to 4 days…

Casseroles and mashed potatoes 3 to 5 days…

Be safe: Refrigerate fresh, perishable foods within 2 hours of serving.

And if you want to put food in the freezer, it will last indefinitely, but at some point it will start to lose flavor. Of course, when in doubt, throw it OUT.

Look who’s IN the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade…

The Cheer Squad with Forsyth Home Educators will perform with hundreds of other cheerleaders in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The F-H-E Cheer Squad is the only home school team that earned a spot in the Macy’s parade through competitions at the Christian Cheerleaders of America. https://goo.gl/5LLuyf

You may have noticed those yellow ‘Thank You Jesus’ signs in yards all across the Piedmont. Check this out: The ‘Thank You Jesus Movement’ has just planted their 100,000th yard sign. BTW: Proceeds from the signs go to the Thank You Jesus Mission, designed to provide grants to churches and non-profits in rural areas of North Carolina. This can be for educational training, food banks, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and more.

Details can be found on the website: thankyoujesussigns.org.

FYI: The ‘Thank You Jesus movement’ along with those yellow signs was started by 16 year old Lucas Hunt, a native of Asheboro.

Samaritan’s Purse receives gift.

The EnergyUnited Foundation presented Samaritan’s Purse with a $10,000 dollar gift to help with hurricane relief efforts. Months after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria struck the U.S. and Caribbean, thousands of people continue to rely on Samaritan’s Purse for critical relief. https://goo.gl/SE2VWi

Forsyth Technical Community College has been given its largest donation from an individual in school history. Robert L. and Elizabeth M. Strickland (a former chairman of Lowe’s Companies Inc. and his wife) giving the school $2.8 million to be used for the college’s career center. https://goo.gl/44ixpD

What is it with ‘those people’ who started start stringing up lights, putting wreaths on their doors and putting up Christmas trees (before Thanksgiving)?

According to psychologists, for many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them (US) to reconnect with their (our) childhoods. The holiday season stirs up a sense of nostalgia. It’s all about retrieving fond childhood memories. http://m.wbtv.com/story/36879869/your-inner-child-wants-holiday-decorations-now

You can STILL pack a Shoe Box through Operation Christmas Child, ONLINE! Go to www.operationchristmaschild.com and virtually pack a shoebox today!

Another TV icon from the 70s has died… Singer / actor David Cassidy, who played Keith Partridge on the hit TV show “The Partridge Family” passed away Tuesday night from organ failure. He was 67. Cassidy revealed to People Magazine last February (2017) that he had been diagnosed with dementia and would stop performing. BTW: Within two months of the debut of The Partridge Family on ABC in September 1970, David Cassidy (and the Partridge Family ‘singers’) had a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart — “I Think I Love You” which stayed at #1 for several weeks. https://goo.gl/kqhbBP

The Triad loses a classic: Max Meeks, the longtime morning radio personality at WMFR-AM in High Point, passed away Monday afternoon after a long illness. Meeks was 92 years old. Max’s loyal listeners loved the program’s staples like the “Hymn of the Day” and the daily birthday announcements. https://goo.gl/PU8KaK

The biggest shopping holidays of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

*Top products consumers in North Carolina will be shopping for:

Black Friday: Smart Home Gadgets (23%) and Tablets/laptops/PCs/TV (17%)

Cyber Monday: Travel (17%) and Tablets/laptops/PCs/TV (16%)

-The majority of shoppers in North Carolina (72%) will be checking Amazon before looking or buying elsewhere. https://blackfriday.com/articles/2405-black-friday-vs-cyber-monday-shopping-survey-data-for-2017

Christian Artist Lauren Daigle has been honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30”. The 26-year-old made both Music and Celebrities lists. ‘30 Under 30’ recognizes acclaimed artists and public figures who are “topping charts and shifting culture” through their work and platforms. Daigle was the only Christian entertainer featured on the list.

BTW: Lauren Daigle’s latest Christmas offering titles “Behold” is #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Christian Chart. The album is a jazz collection of Christmas classics, and features her original song, “Light of the World” as well.

Reddi-Wip, the classic whipped cream brand, is launching a dairy-free plant-based version of its whipped cream made with ingredients including coconut and almond milk. NOTE: While Conagra has yet to announce a date for the launch of its nondairy Reddi-Wip, there are a few brands already on the market, like CocoWhip by ‘So Delicious’. https://goo.gl/xbxwmv

Beltway landowners get a slam-dunk ruling in their favor from the N.C. Court of Appeals. The opinion means that the NC DOT has to begin appraising hundreds of properties in the path of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and paying deposits — plus interest — from 1997 or 2008, whichever date applies to the time the property was designated as being in the beltway path under the Map Act. Read More: https://goo.gl/Zj3is1