Wednesday NEWS, NOV 01, 2017

Today is ‘All Saints Day’

What’s the best temperature for your brain? Research finding that your ‘concentration’ is BEST in a room that is 72- degrees.

Reminder this afternoon: You can get a FREE ‘Doritos Locos Taco’ from Taco Bell this afternoon (Nov 1), from 2pm to 6pm. One per person! *Thanks to Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin’s stole a base in the 11th inning of Game 2. https://goo.gl/Q68QtF

World Series: The Dodgers forcing a Game 7 tonight with a win at home last night over the Houston Astros (3 – 1). First pitch around 8:15pm on Fox.

Note: Big cool down in temperatures from Game 1 in LA (Record High near 100) with tonight’s temp at 8pm around 65 degrees!

Traffic Alert: Downtown Winston-Salem

Drivers will be routed off Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway, starting at midnight tonight (Nov1), as crews work overnights. This bridge widening and replacement should be completed in December.

DETAILS: The eastbound traffic will exit Business 40 on the west side of the bridge, pass up the ramp and cross over Peters Creek Parkway. The Business 40 traffic will then be routed back onto the freeway using the ramp on the east side of the interchange. https://goo.gl/jWyAZa

Open Enrollment for the Affordable Care Act (or Obamacare) starts today (NOV 1).

You will have 6 weeks (around 45 days) to make changes and be insured by January 1st. Good News: For 2018, 80% of people can find a plan for under $75 each month, thanks to financial assistance. www.Healthcare.gov

What’s different this coming year? Check out the News Blog… https://goo.gl/VBKnW5

New this morning: Former WXII 12 News Anchor Denise Franklin passed away Tuesday night at Forsyth Medical Center. Franklin was only 59.

She anchored WXII 12 News with Rick Amme in the 80’s and 90’s.

Later, Franklin was the general manager at WFDD, public radio at WFU.

Franklin was a long time member of United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. Franklin was part of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity and was set to preach her first sermon this coming Sunday.

Franklin’s proudest accomplishments are her two children Michael and Kristy, alongside her two grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are going out to Franklin’s family and friends. https://goo.gl/GZHY1A

New York City remains on high alert as the FBI and police investigate the deadliest terror incident to hit the city since the September 11th attacks.

Investigators say the 29 year old suspect drove a rental truck along a bike path on Manhattan’s lower West side Tuesday afternoon, hitting pedestrians and crashing into a school bus. Sayfullo Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, killed at least eight people and wounded more than a dozen others. The suspect was hospitalized. Update: Sunday’s NYC Marathon WILL go on as planned… https://goo.gl/das7n1

The owner of Biltmore Estate has died at his Asheville home on Tuesday.

William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil was 89. https://goo.gl/WPgdkE

Cecil was the grandson of the estate’s famous builder, George Washington Vanderbilt III. The 250-room Biltmore Estate is the largest privately owned home in America.

A private funeral for family, friends and close associates will take place on Friday.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Check out the holiday shopping deadlines for the three major U.S. shipping carriers (UPS, USPS, and FedEx), as well as the 10 most popular online shopping sites in the US on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

Election 2017: Experts

refer to this as an ‘off-year’ municipal election, but LOCAL races are VERY important! Various offices up for grabs including…

Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town

Council. Early voting is happening now through this Saturday, Nov 4th.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) at the News Blog https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo