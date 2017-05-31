Wednesday News, May 31, 2017

“Today stinks” Local pickle maker closes? Miss Jenny’s Pickles, based in Kernersville, is shutting down today. Jenny Fulton, the company’s owner, stated that one of the reasons for the shut-down is ‘increasing competition from large pickle-makers’. Fulton started Miss Jenny’s Pickles some eight years ago at Fountain of Life church in Kernersville. When the business outgrew the space, it moved to the Winston Lake YMCA, then to its current headquarters in Kernersville.

What’s next for owner Jenny Fulton? She’s going on a long-planned trip to France. “It’s been planned for over a year, so I’m going. Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/Wpgwc5

The new Lidl (LEE – dul) grocery store off Hwy 150 (near Chick-Fil-A) in southern Winston-Salem will open on June 15. Each Lidl store, comprised of about 50 employees, will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. BTW: Humm: Lidl has not formally announced plans for a second Winston-Salem store at the intersection of Fairlawn Drive and Silas Creek Parkway, although there is a sign at the site advertising hiring supervisors. https://goo.gl/ZLLQlD

Ham’s Restaurant at Thruway Shopping Center has closed. A sign on the door of the restaurant announced the closing. The Ham’s location in High Point will remain open. Ham’s also has locations in Hickory, Greensboro and Danville. https://goo.gl/qGaKiq

Closed for repairs. Finnigan’s Wake, a popular eatery along Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem, will be closed for about a month as crews repair damage to the business caused by a burst water pipe. Employees at the restaurant first noticed a problem in early April when sections of the floor swelled and a wall showed water damage. Finnigan’s Wake, which employees 42 workers, should re-open by June 30. https://goo.gl/4NMazC

Prayer concern: A massive suicide car bombing rocked a highly secured area of the Afghan capital of Kabul this morning. 80 people were killed, as many as 350 were injured. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children.

https://goo.gl/Wi3Iut

Topic this morning: Summer fashion and modesty, specific – parents and teens – battle of the shorts! How do you balance modesty and fashion? One mom got fed up with short shorts for girls. So she started her own brand. When (mom) Sharon Choksi went clothes shopping with her daughter it was a nightmare. Finding clothes that ‘fit’ was exhausting (and frustrating).

Why did girls’ clothes have to be so small and tight?

Sharon got the idea that maybe better choices were missing from the marketplace. But first she needed some data, and what she found shocked her.

Sharon collected boys and girls clothes from 10 of the biggest retailers that were all meant for kids of around the same size and age and took some simple measurements. Findings: The girls’ shirts were one to three inches thinner. The sleeves were shorter. And the girl’s shorts were barely a third of the length.

Read more: https://goo.gl/N0WJE7