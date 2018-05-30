Wednesday News, May 30, 2018

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins this Friday, June 1st…

Uber has added a panic button that allows riders to call 911 from within its app. The emergency button is located in a new “safety center” menu that is accessible from the app’s home screen.

The FBI is warning people to reboot their small office and home office routers in the wake of a malware attack. Simply unplug power to your router for at least 30 seconds. Then look for your password?  http://www.journalnow.com/news/

Politicians and parents associated with that High School in Parkland, Florida, are expressing outrage about a forthcoming video game in which players can simulate being an active shooter to terrorize a school. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

GOP lawmakers in Raleigh have released a new budget for the upcoming year, with pay raises for teachers and administrators. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” execs with ABC said in a statement released just hours on Tuesday after the comedian’s offensive Tweet. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

Sunglasses at night? It’s important to wear sunglasses even on cloudy days, ophthalmologists suggest. NOTE: Cataracts, other growths and some cancers are directly related to UV exposure even when it’s overcast. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

America has a massive truck driver shortage. Why? Experts suggest that the lifestyle is rough. You barely see your family, you rarely shower, and you get little respect from car drivers, police or major retailers. But you can make a decent living (average pay can be upwards to $80,000 a year. http://www.journalnow.com/news/

For more than a month, the Winston-Salem police department has been reminding residents to secure their homes and lock up their vehicles by using social media and posting…

#9PMRoutine. The Facebook posts and tweets are sent out in hopes that people not only lock their car doors, but to make sure that their garages and doors at home are locked. BTW: #9PMRoutine originally started in Pasco County, Florida in 2016.

Winston-Salem police use social media initiative to remind people to lock their doors

Novant Health is hosting FREE ‘Sports Physicals’ for Davidson County high school student athletes. Upcoming dates and locations:

• May 30 (WED) – North Davidson High School

• May 31 (THURS) – Ledford High School

NOTE: Students should bring their state required medical forms. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Times for each event: 5pm until 7:30pm.

You can OWN a piece of history? $2.5 million renovation. Before renovation begins inside the Carolina Theatre in late June, the theater is selling its worn but usable theater seats that are 50-plus years old. Example: For $250, buy a single seat with a back and cushion and two armrests. Sales end June 26.

Purchases are tax-deductible contributions to the campaign.

Orders can be placed through the theater website at carolinatheatre.com or by calling the box office at 336-333-2605

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager / Nurse Manager. If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you. This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility. 336.760.3680 gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

Thanks to Bill Adams with WinMock at Kinderton, Bermuda Run for helping us kick off our summer contest…

Where in the World Are You?

A winning family will be randomly selected each week.

That family will attend a private event on August 28th hosted by WinMock.

A catered dinner by Providence Catering will be provided with a private concert by a WBFJ artist (TBA). https://www.wbfj.fm/where-in-the-world-are-you-2-2/

Mail Postcards to:

WBFJ-FM, 1249 Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Attn: Where In The World Are You

Please limit one entry per household.

No e-cards will be accepted

Thanks to our special underwriter WinMock at Kinderton