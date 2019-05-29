Wednesday News, May 29, 2019  

Hot, Hazy, Humid (again) Average temp for today should be around 80 degrees

Open House: Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem *FREE admission.

The Canadian Snowbirds will fly their jets in an aerial demonstration around 6:30pm. Gates open at 5pm. The Snowbirds are members of the Royal Canadian Air Force and will be flying CT-114 Tutors, which are Canadian training aircraft. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/canadian-snowbirds-to-perform-aerial-demonstrations-today-above-smith-reynolds/article

Sharing Our Shoes: Mast General Store locations are still collecting gently used ‘shoes’ through Friday (May 31). All styles and varieties are needed. Just drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

Pray for the president…

Along with over 250 Christian leaders, Franklin Graham is asking fellow Christians across our nation to set aside this Sunday, June 2, as a special day of prayer for President Trump. Franklin saying that “this is a critical time for America. We need to ask God to protect, strengthen, encourage, and guide the President.”

The Bible instructs us to pray for those in authority, ‘that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior’ (1 Timothy 2:2–3).”

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/franklin-graham-asks-christians-nationwide-to-pray-for-president-trump-june-2

“Police officers are people, just like everybody else”

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department can now grow beards (all year round) and show their tattoos. Previously officers with the department were only allowed to grow beards as part of “No Shave November” and officers with tattoos on their arms were required to wear sleeves to cover them up. Police say the decision is part of a growing trend to allow the display of tattoos and facial hair in professional environments.

https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nc/charlotte/news/2019/05/25/salisbury-police-now-allowed-to-grow-beards–show-tattoos

A newer farmers market to open in Winston-Salem. ‘Five Points Farmers Market’ will be held the last Friday of every month – through October – in the parking lot of First Christian Church on Country Club Road The first Five Points Farmers Market will be this Friday (May 31) from 3:30 to 6pm. Location: ¼ mile from the Five Points intersection of Country Club and Stratford roads with Miller and First streets.

*The market is scheduled to have Apple and Green Farm produce, Brasstown Chocolate, Homeplace Farm eggs, Buck Creek Farms chicken and more. Rebecca Zollicoffer, who recently closed Let It Grow Produce, will be there with a selection of local meat, cheese and other items. Tumbleweed Coffee Truck will offer espresso, smoothies and ice cream.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/new-farmers-market-to-be-held-monthly-on-country-club/

Randy Pope, a longtime baseball coach at West Forsyth and Forsyth Country Day, has decided to retire after 38 years. Pope (who is 58) expanding on his decision to retire: My wife’s retiring. We’ll travel some. I’d like to go see some college games, some other high schools, go watch them play. It’s just time to do something different.”

Pope graduated from Ledford in 1979. He played baseball at Western Carolina.

He also coached at Ledford and East Davidson. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/randy-pope-announces-retirement-as-baseball-coach-at-fcd/article_9f00bf49-a8b6-534e-9269-413a9c02515c.html

Topic: Tips for Teens Seeking A Summer Job

Our Job Coach Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill) sharing practical tips on how to land that first job.

Info: http://www.goodwill.org/blog/career-and-financial-advice/helping-teens-land-that-first-job/

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516

Celebrating 50 years locally. ‘Fancy Pastry’ in Lexington is known for its variety of scratch-made baked goods, including wedding cakes, birthday cakes, cookies and pies.

Bob and Cile Nelson, opened ‘Fancy Pastry’ in May 1969. In 1999, the Nelson’s daughter (Tami Rothrock along with her husband David) became more involved – and eventually buying the business in 2000.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20190524/fancy-pastry-celebrates-50th-anniversary

Pray: One of the fatalities over the Memorial Day Weekend was a Triad teacher.

According to the Town of Pine Knoll Shores, Earnest Foster Jr. drowned after being caught in a rip current Sunday afternoon at Atlantic Beach. Foster was a science teacher at Smith High School in Guilford County and had recently accepted a teaching position at Clemmons Middle School in Forsyth County.

*The National Weather Service says at least 14 people were rescued from strong rip currents over the Memorial Day weekend along our southeastern coast. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/rescued-from-rip-currents-in-nc-on-memorial-day-weather/

Pro Life victories continue.

Missouri’s only abortion clinic in St Louis expects to be shut down this week.

Planned Parenthood officials said that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization said Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand in the US.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, a Republican, signed a bill last week banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy. No exception. Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit to grant a restraining order against the state. Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures.

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2019/may/missouris-last-abortion-clinic-may-close-due-to-license-non-renewal

TSA has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to travel with some forms of C-B-D oil and a drug derived from marijuana that has been approved by the FDA. TSA updated its “What Can I bring?” guidance under medical marijuana last Sunday. https://www.journalnow.com/news/national/tsa-allows-flyers-to-travel-with-cbd-oil/

Feeling tired and overwhelmed from work? The World Health Organization has added an official new diagnosis for you – it’s called “burnout”. Burnout is more than feeling stressed out. The designation excludes those who have been diagnosed with anxiety, mood disorders, and other stress-related medical conditions.

Feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion

2. Increased mental distance from one’s job, or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job

3. Reduced professional efficacy

http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/may/super-stressed-at-work-doctors-can-now-diagnose-you-with-burnout