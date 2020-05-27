Wednesday News, MAY 27, 2020

Flash Flood Watch for central North Carolina

Counties impacted: Forsyth, Davidson, Guilford and Randolph

UPDATE: Showers and isolated thunderstorms will spread into central North Carolina today. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, with locally higher amounts are expected.

Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall around 9:30am this morning near Charleston, SC.

Bertha will continue to move through South Carolina into North Carolina.

*Rain estimates from #Bertha remain highest from I-77 to the east (including the Triad).

The Triad could get up to 2 inches from the remnants of Bertha overnight.

*National Weather Center will issue advisories on Bertha at 2pm + 5pm. www.hurricanes.gov

Triad Goodwill: The next ‘Virtual Job Fair’ happening JUNE 10 from 10-1pm

You can pre-register at https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair/

If you need assistance with resume or interview preparation,

give us a call at 336-544-5305 or email careerassistance@triadgoodwill.org.

*Meet ‘face-to-face’ with employers VIA Zoom video conferences

Traditional July 4th events dropped in the Triad: Greensboro has cancelled its July 4th fireworks show due to considerations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

*Town of Kernersville canceling its Fourth of July events, as well.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-cancels-july-4th-fireworks-show/32677652

Good News: Summer is not completely canceled.

Here are 100 things we can do with or without kids.

Fun activity: Grab that paper and pen!

It’s time to write down a list of activities you and your family would like to attempt.

It’s an exercise that will free you from the limits of your four walls.

*Connect with your family and friends – while still keeping you and others (COVID) safe.

Need some starter ideas for your list? Go to the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/22/health/100-things-to-do-this-summer-wellness-trnd/index

And the rocket’s red blare: SpaceX with its 2-man crew will launch

(weather permitting) from Kennedy Space Center in Florida around 4:30pm.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/05/27/nasa-astronauts-behnken-hurley-set-make-history-spacex-crew-dragon-florida/5262031002/

NASCAR: Mid-week racing (again) in Charlotte tonight!

Another 500 miles for the Cup Drivers tonight at 8pm on Fox Sports One.

Safety first. Other auto racing tracks in the Triad have opened their doors to fans, but Bowman Gray Stadium has no immediate plans to start its NASCAR-sanctioned series anytime soon during the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans, no race.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/governor-race-track-was-dangerous-and-reckless-in-alamance-in-winston-salem-no-timetable-yet/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Breaking: Walt Disney World plans to re-open in July, in phases.

The Disney theme park in Florida plans to reopen Magic Kingdom on July 11 and

EPCOT and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

Disney’s Florida theme parks have been closed since March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other theme Parks announce re-openings…

*Answers in Genesis: Ark Encounter and Creation Museum both located in northern Kentucky plan to re-open on June 8 – with new safety measures in place.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/may/ark-encounter-creation-museum-in-kentucky-announces-plan-to-reopen-on-june-8

*Universal Orlando plans to reopen to the public on June 5.

SeaWorld Orlando plans to re-open on June 11.

*NOTE: Disneyland and other California theme parks have not yet set a reopen date.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2020/05/27/disney-world-sets-coronavirus-reopening-date-magic-kingdom-animal-kingdom/5262558002/

Associates in Christian Counseling is offering ‘therapy sessions’ to frontline workers that have continued working throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

The sessions will be FREE to those who do not have insurance or have policies that do not fully cover the cost. YOU can help by donating to the program.

A gift of $85 covers one session; $250 covers three. Gifts of any size are welcome.

Donate online at www.christiancounseling.org/donation/htm

Essential workers who want to sign up for the program should call 336.896.0065 or send an e-mail to info@christiancounseling.org to start the intake process.

Another economic causality: Mary’s Gourmet Diner, a local institution in Winston-Salem for nearly 20 years, has decided not to reopen. The restaurant had been closed since March 14, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/marys-gourmet-diner-closes-after-20-years-quirky-eatery-was-a-downtown-staple/

App State dropping drop three men’s sports – indoor track and field, soccer and tennis – in response to the financial crisis caused by COVID-19.

The issue? App State needed to find a way to shave off 20% of its athletics budget for the 20-21 fiscal year.

BTW: The Mountaineers will honor the current scholarships of the student-athletes in the three programs, as well as the first year for student-athletes that signed their national letters of intent.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-to-cut-mens-soccer-two-other-programs/

The NCAA donated 300 cases of Powerade and 3,600 bottles of Dasani water to Guilford County Schools. The drinks were originally earmarked to be used during the NCAA National Swimming & Diving Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center back in March, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

https://www.wxii12.com/article/ncaa-donates-drinks-from-swimming-and-diving-tournament-to-guilford-county-schools/32676972

NEW: Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with plans to close more than a third of its stores. The company joins a growing list of retailers that have tumbled into Chapter 11 during the pandemic, including J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J. Crew.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/05/27/tuesday-morning-store-closings-chapter-11-bankruptcy/5264995002/