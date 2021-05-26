Wednesday News, May 26, 2021

According to Mental Health America, the number of people seeking support for anxiety and depression has skyrocketed. From January to September 2020, 315,220 people took the anxiety screen, a 93 percent increase over the 2019 total number of anxiety screens. 534,784 people took the depression screen, a 62 percent increase over the total number in 2019. Simple lifestyle modifications can start alleviating anxiety and depression naturally. Just 30 mins of daily aerobic exercise is proven to significantly benefit your body, from boosting your metabolism to improving your cholesterol. https://www.mhanational.org/

Update: Wake Forest: All sports venues will operate at 100% capacity this Fall.

Heading to the beach or know someone already vacationing there… MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. This alert is for the beaches along southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina. The rip current threat will exist through Thursday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to www.weather.gov for more life-saving information.

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem. Salem Parkway (BUS 40) EASTBOUND just past the Silas Creek Parkway interchange. Bridge maintenance: Right lane of EB Salem Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westview Drive bridge through June 3. Good news for holiday travelers: Lane closures will not take place over the Memorial Day weekend. Expect minor delays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/stretch-of-salem-parkway-will-be-down-to-one-lane-for-the-next-week-except/article

Lifeguards needed. With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will open for the season. And many need lifeguards. *High Point Parks and Recreation still needs 30 lifeguards for the season. Local YMCA’s are looking to hire lifeguards for the summer swim season. Contact your local Y or pool for details and requirements.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app. https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1