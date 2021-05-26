Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, May 26, 2021

Wednesday News, May 26, 2021

Verne HillMay 26, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, May 26, 2021

Like

According to Mental Health America, the number of people seeking support for anxiety and depression has skyrocketed. From January to September 2020, 315,220 people took the anxiety screen, a 93 percent increase over the 2019 total number of anxiety screens. 534,784 people took the depression screen, a 62 percent increase over the total number in 2019.  Simple lifestyle modifications can start alleviating anxiety and depression naturally. Just 30 mins of daily aerobic exercise is proven to significantly benefit your body, from boosting your metabolism to improving your cholesterol. https://www.mhanational.org/

 

Update: Wake Forest:  All sports venues will operate at 100% capacity this Fall.

 

Heading to the beach or know someone already vacationing there… MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS.   This alert is for the beaches along southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.  The rip current threat will exist through Thursday.  Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to www.weather.gov for more life-saving information.

 

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem.  Salem Parkway (BUS 40) EASTBOUND just past the Silas Creek Parkway interchange. Bridge maintenance: Right lane of EB Salem Parkway will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westview Drive bridge through June 3. Good news for holiday travelers: Lane closures will not take place over the Memorial Day weekend. Expect minor delays.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/stretch-of-salem-parkway-will-be-down-to-one-lane-for-the-next-week-except/article

  

Lifeguards needed.  With Memorial Day weekend coming up, and summer fast approaching, area pools will open for the season. And many need lifeguards.  *High Point Parks and Recreation still needs 30 lifeguards for the season. Local YMCA’s are looking to hire lifeguards for the summer swim season.  Contact your local Y or pool for details and requirements.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/community/local-ymcas-looking-to-hire-plenty-of-lifeguards-summer-jobs/83-466390d3-723a-4bdf-a968-250ac8f7b399

 

 

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app.  https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

 

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!  https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Memorial Day Observances In The Triad

Kurt MyersMay 26, 2021

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 26, 2021

WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW

Wally DeckerMay 26, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes