Wednesday News, May 24, 2017

Flood Watch continues for our listening area thru late tonight. Periods of heavy rain bringing a risk for flooding…

As a tornado hit a Sampson County town on Tuesday afternoon, a pastor who was at his home managed to capture video of the twister passing close by. The tornado hit the town of Autryville (east of Fayetteville) around 5:15pm on Tuesday, causing major damage to several homes, the town’s fire station and injured one person. News 2 https://goo.gl/sBxvrI

Chris Blue was named the Season 12 winner of “The Voice” on NBC.

Hundreds attended a ‘watch party’ at Knoxville’s Cokesbury United Methodist Church where Chris works as a worship leader. While growing up in Florida as the youngest of seven children, Chris Blue found a love for music early in his life. He and his siblings, two sisters and four brothers, sang together at different events. Blue graduated from Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga before he joined Cokesbury United Methodist Church. https://goo.gl/iqSctx

President Donald Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican earlier today before flying to Brussels to meet with NATO leaders. NBC News https://goo.gl/g6Goyz

Praying for Manchester: The UK terror threat level has been increased from severe to critical in the wake of that deadly suicide bombing at a concert arena in Manchester, England. Three more people have been arrested in connection with the terror attack on Tuesday, according to Sky News. Over 20 individuals (22?) lost their lives and over 60 were injured, some in critical condition. https://goo.gl/yJ2XIr

After school DEBT: Parents should clearly define what they will pay for and what their teens will be responsible for during the senior year of high school and the first year of college. This will help to avoid misunderstandings. Check out helpful parenting tips from Focus on the Family… https://goo.gl/97vxMR

School Transitions and Kids: Ready or not, your child will start kindergarten, move up to middle school and high school, and ultimately graduate and launch out on their own. As you trust God to lead your family, be sure to celebrate each school transition and the significant accomplishment it represents. -News Blog

Travel update: Did you get your ‘measles shot’?

A study published last week in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that travel clinics missed giving the measles vaccine to about half of eligible travelers.

For nearly a third of the missed cases, doctors or nurses simply didn’t offer the vaccine, even though measles is a problem in many parts of the world, including Western Europe and Mexico. https://goo.gl/KScXey

NCHE Annual Homeschool Convention starts this Thursday – Saturday!

Several helpful things to know…

*Can I still register for the NCHE Homeschool conference?

YES – You can register on-site. Can’t make it for the entire conference?

That’s OK. If you want to attend a few of the talks or happenings, NCHE offers $5 dollar event tickets. *And if you can only come on Saturday, NCHE offers a special Saturday-only discount price.

*What about parking??

FREE parking for the conference will be offering at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Park at the Fairgrounds and take a shuttle to and from the Benton. There will be three to six round trips per hour between noon and 10pm on Thursday and 7:30am and 10pm on Friday. For more information and other parking options see the website. http://www.nche.com/conference

*Thinking about Homeschooling? Wanna know more?

If you are a beginning homeschooler and would like to hear more about homeschooling in NC (and the law) there will be a FREE session on Thursday afternoon at 1pm in the Gaines Ballroom at the Embassy Suites Hotel.

You do not need to be registered for the conference to attend this talk. **Diane Allen, with the NC Division of Non-Public Education will be the featured speaker.

Turning of the ‘Tassel”…

The annual NCHE Homeschool Graduation Ceremony coincides with the annual conference. This Saturday (May 27) around 5pm at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem, NC. The ceremony lasts less than 2 hours.

NCHE Conference Details: http://www.nche.com/conference