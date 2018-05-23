Wednesday News, May 23, 2018

Late day showers and thunderstorms likely…High 86

Top Tips for Propane Grilling Safety

*Always keep the top open when lighting a grill until you are sure that it is lit.

*Never pour an accelerant such as lighter fluid or gasoline on the grill.

*Never use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

*When finished grilling, turn off the burner controls and close the cylinder valve.

*Make sure the grill is clean. When finished grilling and the grill is turned off but hot, clean off the grates. Once the grill cools, clean out the collection tray.

For more guidelines: http://www.blossmangas.com/content/propane/safety

Don’t get burned: The FDA is warning of so-called natural sunscreen ‘capsules’.

Federal regulators are warning that natural sunscreen companies are “misleading consumers, and putting people at risk. Bottom line: There’s no pill or capsule that can replace your sunscreen. Some of the products in question include: Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare and Sunergetic. Source: USA Today

BTW: Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S

Triad man has big night on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Casey Wiltgen, a customer service rep from Winston-Salem, had a big night on “Wheel of Fortune” that aired on Tuesday. Wiltgen (pronounced wilt-jin) won $45,285 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Belize and a Ford Escape. Wiltgen, an App State alumnus, is a longtime fan of “Wheel”. www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Ask Sam from the Winston-Salem Journal

Does anyone take used bicycles and fixes them up for needy children?

YES: *One good option: Contact Chris Culp, director of technology at Summit School, who teaches STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) at the school. One of the things they do is teach mechanical engineering through bicycle repair. His students, in the sixth through ninth grades, repair old bicycles that are then donated to worthy causes. Anything they can’t repair, they scrap and recycle the materials. You can get in touch with Chris Culp at cculp@summitmail.org

*Phillip “Buck” Summers donates bikes to people in need through his Salem Bicycle Works ministry. http://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-donating-used-bikes-to-the-needy/article_ea0cb732-ffae-5d02-879d-9ffa21301dc6.html

Got teenagers? Get a better night’s sleep.

Mothers getting inadequate or poor quality of sleep tend to be more lax and more often inconsistent when enforcing discipline with their adolescents, according to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research.

Bottom line: Take better care of YOU, or how will you be able to take care of your teens?

Some tips: Don’t over-do it by drinking caffeine or exercising too close to bedtime.

Establishing a bedtime routine, and making sure the bedroom environment is conducive to sleep are some basics to help with a ‘better’ sleep. https://wtop.com/parenting/2018/05/got-teenagers-study-says-be-sure-to-get-some-sleep/

The Wake Forest men’s tennis team capturing their first national championship defeating #3 Ohio State Tuesday afternoon in front of the standing-room-only (home) crowd at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem. This is Wake’s 9th team championship in any sport in the university’s history. www.journalnow.com

Novant Health is hosting FREE ‘Sports Physicals’ for Davidson County high school student athletes. Times each event: 5pm until 7:30pm. https://is.gd/wwcWzH

Upcoming dates and locations for Davidson County students:

May 23 – East Davidson High School

May 24 – Central Davidson High School

May 29 – Oak Grove High School

May 30 – North Davidson High School

May 31 – Ledford High School

NOTE: Students should bring their state required medical forms.

Job Alert: Salem Pregnancy Care Center is hiring a Medical Clinic Manager/Nurse Manager. If you are an RN (or MD, NP, or PA) or an RMDS (sonographer), Salem Pregnancy Care Center would love to talk with you.

This is a 30 hour per week position, with some schedule flexibility.

Contact Gary at 336.760.3680 or email: gary.byrum@salempregnancy.org

Details: The Medical Clinic Manager/Nurse Manager will also perform Limited Obstetric Ultrasound scans for us. The ideal RN candidate will already be certified in Limited Obstetric Ultrasound. If necessary, we will train the successful RN in Limited Obstetric Ultrasound; if the successful candidate is an RMDS, we will resource the RMDS for Medical Clinic/Nurse Management.

The Governor has ordering Flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and memory of Trooper Samuel Bullard who was killed in the line of duty in Yadkin County. Trooper Bullard lost his life during a high speed chase earlier in the week on I-77 south just east of Jonesville. Trooper Samuel Bullard was killed while chasing a suspect who fled a license check in Yadkin County.

Update: A 22 year old Elkin man has been arrested in connection with that high speed chase early Tuesday morning that claimed Trooper Bullard’s life.

http://www.thetimesnews.com/news/20180523/suspect-arrested-in-surry-county-troopers-death\

Remembering Trooper Samuel Bullard…

The 24 years old had been a trooper with the Highway Patrol for three years.

*Bullard, a 2011 graduate of East Wilkes High School, earned his two-year associate in science degree in criminal justice and then hired by the highway patrol.

*Bullard was engaged, with a marriage planned for August.

Arrangements for Trooper Bullard

The family will receive friends from 10am til 12:30pm this Friday (May 25).

Funeral service (1pm) Location: John A. Walker Center in Wilkesboro.

Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Ronda.

Make online condolences at www.elkinfuneralservice.com

http://www.elkinfuneralservice.com/m/?p=memorial&id=2106585