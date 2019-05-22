Wednesday News, May 22, 2019  

FREE admission for vets? Now through July 15, veterans and three guests can enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens Williamsburg and other parks across the country.

This offer is available online only. More info at www.WavesofHonor.com

URGENT: The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, with less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! All who donate blood or platelets now thru June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email.

**Find a Blood Drive: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Fun Fact: 72% of the people in the country’s 100 largest cities live within a 10-minute walk – or half a mile – from an urban park.

Source: Trust for Public Land’s eighth annual ParkScore index

Lyft is adding a ‘panic button’ so riders can dial 911 from their app. The ride sharing company will also enlarge a driver’s plate numbers in the app.

The changes are designed to enhance the safety of its passengers.

https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/21/18634087/lyft-panic-button-911-app-riders-safety

Fact: According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined. The Good News: Skin cancer is the easiest cancer to cure, if diagnosed and treated early.

*Dermatologists at Wake Forest Baptist Health will offer FREE skin cancer screenings this Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30pm

Location: Medical Plaza on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

Free screening: No insurance or appointment is needed. Parking is free.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/free-skin-cancer-screenings-thursday-at-wake-forest-baptist/article_ec7c1b2e-d693-5813-90ad-c98012e5f02b.html

How safe is your sunscreen? In a new 2019 review of more than 1,300 products with SPF in them, the Environmental Working Group found that about two-thirds of sunscreen products do NOT meet its standard for protection or chemical safety.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/05/22

Is your sunscreen ‘safe’? Check out your favorite brand here…

https://www.ewg.org/sunscreen/report/methodology/

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

*Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

*Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

https://www.mastgeneralstore.com/cms/index.cfm/blog/put-the-shoe-on-the-others-foot/

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Local Strawberry farm locator: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

Strange or Stranger: This COKE product is returning?

Thirty-four years after it debuted – and then disappeared – New Coke is coming back.

New Coke goes on sale this Thursday as part of a tie-in with the Netflix hit show “Stranger Things”. The third season of the show will take place in 1985, the same year that New Coke was introduced. New Coke quickly became a FLOP and remains a ‘marketing blunder’ three and a half decades later. BTW: New Coke was available for only 79 days in 1985. Wanna try it?

*You can get it online for a limited time…

*Buy a ticket or gift at the World of Coca-Cola (the Coke museum) in Atlanta on certain days during the week of June 3 and get New Coke cans as a gift, while supplies last.

*Free cans of New Coke will also be available for a limited time via an upside-down “Stranger Things”-inspired vending machine in select cities, starting Thursday in New York. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/05/21/new-coke-back-after-34-years-thank-stranger-things/3751131002/

Good News: Allie Zuppo got a surprise on her way home Monday afternoon.

Family, friends, and classmates lined the street near her home holding signs reading “Welcome Back Allie” and “Allie Strong.” Allie even got a fire truck and police escort.

Meredith Zuppo, Allie’s mother says she deserves this type of welcome home celebration after being in the hospital for 214 days after she was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2018. “She is absolutely a miracle,” said mom.

For the past seven months, she’s been receiving treatment at two medical facilities most of the time under sedation. Allie missed Christmas, and then she missed her class trip to Washington, D.C. Then she missed the fifth-grade formal, so the Zuppo’s have had a lot of ups and downs all while Allie battled cancer. Praise: Allie’s Leukemia is in remission.

Allie’s goal: To be healthy enough to attend her fifth-grade graduation in June.

https://myfox8.com/2019/05/21/friends-and-family-throw-surprise-welcome-home-celebration-for-local-girl-who-beat-cancer/

Prayers please. A fourth victim has died after that apartment fire in Surry County on Monday. (Ms) Taylor Chipman passed away after being hospitalized.

Makaila Moses, 22, and 19-year-old Katherine Woods also died in the fire at College Place Apartments off South Main Street, reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Ryan Gwyn, died after he when back into the fire to try to save other people. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

https://myfox8.com/2019/05/21/woman-critically-injured-in-surry-county-apartment-fire-that-killed-3-was-male-victims-girlfriend/

National Tire Safety Week (May 20-27, 2019) #KnowYourRoll

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) recommends all drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure that tires are rotated and properly aligned. Fact: Half of all drivers believe (incorrectly) they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it. And less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure. Proper tire care tips on the News Blog at WBFJ.fm

https://www.ustires.org/tire-care-essentials

You don’t need to be an expert mechanic. Just stick to the essentials.

TIRE PRESSURE, TREAD DEPTH, TIRE ROTATION and TIRE ALIGNMENT.

Remember, tread equals traction. Here’s a quick and affordable tread test: Place a penny upside down into a tread groove. If part of Lincoln’s head is covered by the tread, you’re good. If you can see all of his head, it’s new tire time…