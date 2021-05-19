Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News, May 19, 2021

Wednesday News, May 19, 2021

Verne HillMay 19, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News, May 19, 2021

Like

Need help with your rent?  There is a new application period open for the state’s NC HOPE Program. The program promotes housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by helping prevent evictions and utility disconnections. https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program

How to Complete the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form
Download the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form

If you have already followed the steps outlined above and your landlord is still attempting to evict you, please contact Legal Aid of NC at 1-866-219-5262 for assistance.

 

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will allow guests who are vaccinated to go ‘maskless’ inside the park. They’re also ‘recommending’ unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask inside and out.  As of now, the NC Zoo will stay at 40% capacity but they hope to increase capacity before the 4th of July holiday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-mask-guidelines-at-greensboro-science-center-and-nc-zoo/83-9071277c-a46e-4ecb-8ec0-73b893b9e184

 

Prayers for residents in Louisiana and Texas hit hard by flooding, even tornadoes. More severe weather is in the forecast.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/may/hear-our-prayers-louisiana-texas-hit-by-flooding-tornadoes-as-residents-brace-for-more-severe-weather

 

Pressure Mounts for a Ceasefire as Israel, Hamas War enters 10th day

Fox News / CBN News

 

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference

May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pre-registration (cheaper price) ends this Thursday, May 20.

You can also register onsite, May 27-29.  Details: https://www.nche.com/thrive/.

UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted.

 

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app.  https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

 

Attention stargazers: Three planets – Mars, Venus and Mercury – will have good visibility in the evening sky this week. Look toward the west-northwest sky after sunset.

For the early risers, Jupiter and Saturn will be the planets to find before the sun has come up. Both planets will be visible in the southeast sky before sunrise.

Check out the full supermoon on May 26 (next Wednesday evening).

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/watching-the-skies-5-planets-easy-to-see-this-week/

 

Prayer please: Mike and Jay Weaver (of the band Big Daddy Weave), their mother (Pat) passed into the arms of Jesus this past Saturday night. Pat loved her boys and loved that they serve Jesus. Pat had been living with Mike Weaver and his family the last few months while undergoing treatment for cancer. Miss Pat joins her husband Russ in eternal joy and peace.

BTW: When Big Daddy Weave started in their college days and began getting calls to appear, it was Pat who took those calls and made the arrangements.  (Facebook)

 

 

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts!  https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

 

 

Is your iPhone taking ‘invisible’ pictures of you? Short answer, YES.

A video showing a mobile device snapping infrared images of an iPhone user is circulating around the internet and is catching many by surprise.

In the TikTok shared by user Brie Thomason, a digital camera using an infrared lens is seen filming an iPhone user observing his home screen. As the iPhone user stares at the device, Thomason’s digital camera captures the iPhone snapping multiple infrared images every five to 10 seconds.

Apple says this is actually just an aspect of the iPhone that allows users to control their face ID and Animoji (the animated emoji function).

According to Apple, this feature is available on iPhone X and later and iPad Pro models with the A12X Bionic chip.

So, yes, your iPhone is essentially taking “invisible” photos of you, but not for the reasons you would think.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/tech/yes-your-iphone-is-taking-invisible-pictures-of-you/

 

 

Something to ponder…

“My primary desire today in having my name inscribed upon this Walk of Fame is that God would receive the glory,” Billy Graham said in 1989, when he became the first clergyman to receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I hope someday somebody will come and say, ‘Who is Billy Graham?

What did he stand for?’

Perhaps a child will ask his parents or grandparents, and they will tell him that he was not a celebrity, not a star, but a simple preacher of the Gospel.

And that they might explain the Gospel to him, and that many might find Christ in that.”

AMEN…

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Dr. John Pruitt Memorial Golf Tourney supporting Footbridge Ministries

Verne HillMay 20, 2021

Learn to Swim Summer Splash program for Guilford County 2nd graders

Verne HillMay 20, 2021

Wake Forest Baptist AirCare celebrates 35 years

Verne HillMay 20, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes