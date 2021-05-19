Wednesday News, May 19, 2021

Need help with your rent? There is a new application period open for the state’s NC HOPE Program. The program promotes housing stability during the ongoing pandemic by helping prevent evictions and utility disconnections. https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/hope-program

How to Complete the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form

Download the CDC Eviction Moratorium Tenant Declaration Form

If you have already followed the steps outlined above and your landlord is still attempting to evict you, please contact Legal Aid of NC at 1-866-219-5262 for assistance.

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro will allow guests who are vaccinated to go ‘maskless’ inside the park. They’re also ‘recommending’ unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask inside and out. As of now, the NC Zoo will stay at 40% capacity but they hope to increase capacity before the 4th of July holiday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-mask-guidelines-at-greensboro-science-center-and-nc-zoo/83-9071277c-a46e-4ecb-8ec0-73b893b9e184

Prayers for residents in Louisiana and Texas hit hard by flooding, even tornadoes. More severe weather is in the forecast.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/may/hear-our-prayers-louisiana-texas-hit-by-flooding-tornadoes-as-residents-brace-for-more-severe-weather

Pressure Mounts for a Ceasefire as Israel, Hamas War enters 10th day

Fox News / CBN News

Thrive! NCHE Homeschool Conference

May 27-29, 2021 in downtown Winston-Salem.

Pre-registration (cheaper price) ends this Thursday, May 20.

You can also register onsite, May 27-29. Details: https://www.nche.com/thrive/.

UPDATE: Masks and social distancing are no longer mandatory for the conference; but they are recommended. Also, the occupancy restrictions have been lifted.

Local Strawberry Farms are open for the season.

Check out the News Blog for the ‘Visit NC Farms’ app – search strawberry farms by local location with this app. https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/strawberry-season-i2021

Attention stargazers: Three planets – Mars, Venus and Mercury – will have good visibility in the evening sky this week. Look toward the west-northwest sky after sunset.

For the early risers, Jupiter and Saturn will be the planets to find before the sun has come up. Both planets will be visible in the southeast sky before sunrise.

Check out the full supermoon on May 26 (next Wednesday evening).

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/watching-the-skies-5-planets-easy-to-see-this-week/

Prayer please: Mike and Jay Weaver (of the band Big Daddy Weave), their mother (Pat) passed into the arms of Jesus this past Saturday night. Pat loved her boys and loved that they serve Jesus. Pat had been living with Mike Weaver and his family the last few months while undergoing treatment for cancer. Miss Pat joins her husband Russ in eternal joy and peace.

BTW: When Big Daddy Weave started in their college days and began getting calls to appear, it was Pat who took those calls and made the arrangements. (Facebook)

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Stroke is the #2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of disability.

Strokes can impact anyone, at any time, of any age.

It’s important to quickly recognize stroke signs and symptoms.

Nearly 2 million brain cells die each minute a stroke remains untreated.

When it comes to stroke, every second counts! https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

Use the letters in “F.A.S.T.” to spot stroke signs and know when to call 9-1-1.

https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms

Face Drooping

Arm Weakness

Slurred speech

Time to Call 9-1-1

Is your iPhone taking ‘invisible’ pictures of you? Short answer, YES.

A video showing a mobile device snapping infrared images of an iPhone user is circulating around the internet and is catching many by surprise.

In the TikTok shared by user Brie Thomason, a digital camera using an infrared lens is seen filming an iPhone user observing his home screen. As the iPhone user stares at the device, Thomason’s digital camera captures the iPhone snapping multiple infrared images every five to 10 seconds.

Apple says this is actually just an aspect of the iPhone that allows users to control their face ID and Animoji (the animated emoji function).

According to Apple, this feature is available on iPhone X and later and iPad Pro models with the A12X Bionic chip.

So, yes, your iPhone is essentially taking “invisible” photos of you, but not for the reasons you would think.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/tech/yes-your-iphone-is-taking-invisible-pictures-of-you/

Something to ponder…

“My primary desire today in having my name inscribed upon this Walk of Fame is that God would receive the glory,” Billy Graham said in 1989, when he became the first clergyman to receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I hope someday somebody will come and say, ‘Who is Billy Graham?

What did he stand for?’

Perhaps a child will ask his parents or grandparents, and they will tell him that he was not a celebrity, not a star, but a simple preacher of the Gospel.

And that they might explain the Gospel to him, and that many might find Christ in that.”

AMEN…