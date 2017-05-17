Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Wednesday News, May 17, 2017

Wednesday News, May 17, 2017

Verne HillMay 17, 2017Comments Off on Wednesday News, May 17, 2017

Like

Breaking: NC Senator Thom Tillis collapsed this morning during a Washington, D.C. race.  The 57-year-old Tillis, at first appeared unconscious, was given CPR on the scene. He was seen on the ground being administered to by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.  Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator.  Tillis and wife (Susan) with two children.  Fox News: https://goo.gl/P9p52U

 

Some College Grads Not Hired Because Of Lack Of ‘Soft Skills’

A recent study says some grads, though adept in STEM skills, don’t have the ability to write in complete sentences: http://nbcnews.to/2rbNgvW

 

Women Beat Men For Salary Increases Over Lifetime

Though there remains a gender pay gap, women in the workforce see a better chance of getting raises over the years: http://nbcnews.to/2qqnRxf

 

Sad news: LUMBERTON

Five people, including an infant, were killed and two others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County just north of the South Carolina border.

Pictures from WTVD’s Chopper 11 showed there were at least 3 tractor-trailer trucks and 3 smaller vehicles involved.  Witnesses said it appeared one of the trucks had some kind of fuel tank problem and it caught fire. The flames and fuel then ignited other vehicles.    https://goo.gl/e808WQ

 

Due to the mild winter, snake sighting have flooded Facebook!

Of the 37 species of snakes in North Carolina, six are venomous but only one of those — the copperhead — is found in Forsyth County.  The copperhead is seen throughout the state, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. The five other venomous species on the News Blog.  https://goo.gl/jn9MtB

 

Willy Wonka style?  General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms during May. There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes will run thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

 

Cheerwine turns 100:  Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet.  Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street.

FREE Family fun, Food, Live music, and yes free Cheerwine!   https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

 

Breaking: NC Senator Thom Tillis collapsed this morning during a Washington, D.C. race.  The 57-year-old Tillis, at first appeared unconscious, was given CPR on the scene. He was seen on the ground being administered to by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city.  Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator.  Tillis and wife (Susan) with two children.  Fox News: https://goo.gl/P9p52U

 

Some College Grads Not Hired Because Of Lack Of ‘Soft Skills’

A recent study says some grads, though adept in STEM skills, don’t have the ability to write in complete sentences: http://nbcnews.to/2rbNgvW

 

Women Beat Men For Salary Increases Over Lifetime

Though there remains a gender pay gap, women in the workforce see a better chance of getting raises over the years: http://nbcnews.to/2qqnRxf

 

Sad news: LUMBERTON

Five people, including an infant, were killed and two others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County just north of the South Carolina border.

Pictures from WTVD’s Chopper 11 showed there were at least 3 tractor-trailer trucks and 3 smaller vehicles involved.  Witnesses said it appeared one of the trucks had some kind of fuel tank problem and it caught fire. The flames and fuel then ignited other vehicles.    https://goo.gl/e808WQ

 

Due to the mild winter, snake sighting have flooded Facebook!

Of the 37 species of snakes in North Carolina, six are venomous but only one of those — the copperhead — is found in Forsyth County.  The copperhead is seen throughout the state, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. The five other venomous species on the News Blog.  https://goo.gl/jn9MtB

 

Willy Wonka style?  General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms during May. There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes will run thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

 

Cheerwine turns 100:  Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet.  Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street.

FREE Family fun, Food, Live music, and yes free Cheerwine!   https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

NC Senator collapses during DC road race

Verne HillMay 17, 2017

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 17, 2017

Insomnia – I should be asleep!!

Tonia CornettMay 16, 2017

Community Events

May
18
Thu
9:00 am Golf Tournament @ Salem Glen Country Club (Clemmons)
Golf Tournament @ Salem Glen Country Club (Clemmons)
May 18 @ 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Proceeds: Western Triad Fellowship of Christian Athletes 336.408.7763
6:30 pm Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
May 18 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
St. John’s offers Kindergarten – 8th Grade. 336.725.1651 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org/  
May
19
Fri
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
May 19 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 19 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/19 & 5/20 (10-10) 5/21 (11-8)

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes