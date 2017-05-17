Wednesday News, May 17, 2017

Breaking: NC Senator Thom Tillis collapsed this morning during a Washington, D.C. race. The 57-year-old Tillis, at first appeared unconscious, was given CPR on the scene. He was seen on the ground being administered to by bystanders at about the two-mile mark in the three-mile race in Anacostia Park in the southeast part of the city. Tillis is the junior North Carolina senator. Tillis and wife (Susan) with two children. Fox News: https://goo.gl/P9p52U

Some College Grads Not Hired Because Of Lack Of ‘Soft Skills’

A recent study says some grads, though adept in STEM skills, don’t have the ability to write in complete sentences: http://nbcnews.to/2rbNgvW

Women Beat Men For Salary Increases Over Lifetime

Though there remains a gender pay gap, women in the workforce see a better chance of getting raises over the years: http://nbcnews.to/2qqnRxf

Sad news: LUMBERTON

Five people, including an infant, were killed and two others injured in a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles that has shut down Interstate 95 in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County just north of the South Carolina border.

Pictures from WTVD’s Chopper 11 showed there were at least 3 tractor-trailer trucks and 3 smaller vehicles involved. Witnesses said it appeared one of the trucks had some kind of fuel tank problem and it caught fire. The flames and fuel then ignited other vehicles. https://goo.gl/e808WQ

Due to the mild winter, snake sighting have flooded Facebook!

Of the 37 species of snakes in North Carolina, six are venomous but only one of those — the copperhead — is found in Forsyth County. The copperhead is seen throughout the state, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service. The five other venomous species on the News Blog. https://goo.gl/jn9MtB

Willy Wonka style? General Mills will give away 10,000 boxes of marshmallow-only Lucky Charms.

To win: Look for specially marked boxes of regular Lucky Charms during May. There will be a special 14-digit code written inside the back of the box. Enter the code online at https://www.marshmallowonly.com to see if you win one of the marshmallow-only boxes. The sweepstakes will run thru Dec 2017. https://goo.gl/o2qIc6

Cheerwine turns 100: Downtown Salisbury is rolling out the ‘red’ carpet. Be part of the legendary celebration at Cheerwine’s ‘Centennial Celebration’ from noon to 8pm this Saturday (May 20) in downtown Salisbury on N. Main Street.

FREE Family fun, Food, Live music, and yes free Cheerwine! https://goo.gl/5ie7Qi

