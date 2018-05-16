Wednesday NEWS, May 16, 2018

There are fewer ‘chronically homeless’ individuals in Forsyth County than in past years. According to the latest tally of the homeless, there are 440 homeless people in the county.

The United Way of Forsyth County conducted a “point in time” count of the homeless is conducted annually as part of the requirement to get federal money for programs that help homeless people. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

Police have recovered three vehicles linked to that bizarre ‘horse’ shooting last Saturday along a pasture bordering the Muddy Creek Greenway in the western part of Winston-Salem. All three vehicles had been stolen.

If you have any information on this case please call CrimeStoppers at

336-727-2800.

After a year of analyzing traffic data, consultants for the N.C. DOT suggesting that a median is only needed from I-40 to Stadium Drive along Lewisville-Clemmons Road.

Once community input is gathered, consultants will add more details to the project and present it to the Clemmons council this summer. https://is.gd/nQtSAv

Some are calling it a miracle…

The Salvation Army Center of Hope was slated to be closed within the year, barring a miracle. The miracle came in the form of donations – actually, over $130,000 dollars – worth of donations from community members fighting to keep Forsyth County’s only emergency family homeless shelter and Residential Reentry Center up and running. https://is.gd/fgWcvV

(Free session) ‘Successful Yard Sale-ing 101’

TODAY (May 16) at 11am. Lewisville Branch Library, Shallowford Road.

Questions will be answered and tips provided to organize a successful yard sale.

INFO: Call 336-703-2940

Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The Next Veterans Coffee event…

This Thursday (May 17) at PDQ Restaurant in Winston-Salem. 8:30-10:30 a.m.

A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. Sponsored by the Hospice Palliative and Care Center.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309. https://is.gd/VMGkDa