Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday NEWS, May 16, 2018

Wednesday NEWS, May 16, 2018

Verne HillMay 16, 2018Comments Off on Wednesday NEWS, May 16, 2018

Like

There are fewer ‘chronically homeless’ individuals in Forsyth County than in past years. According to the latest tally of the homeless, there are 440 homeless people in the county.

The United Way of Forsyth County conducted a “point in time” count of the homeless is conducted annually as part of the requirement to get federal money for programs that help homeless people.  http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

 

Police have recovered three vehicles linked to that bizarre ‘horse’ shooting last Saturday along a pasture bordering the Muddy Creek Greenway in the western part of Winston-Salem.  All three vehicles had been stolen.

If you have any information on this case please call CrimeStoppers at

336-727-2800.

 

After a year of analyzing traffic data, consultants for the N.C. DOT suggesting that a median is only needed from I-40 to Stadium Drive along Lewisville-Clemmons Road.  

Once community input is gathered, consultants will add more details to the project and present it to the Clemmons council this summer. https://is.gd/nQtSAv

 

 

Some are calling it a miracle…

The Salvation Army Center of Hope was slated to be closed within the year, barring a miracle. The miracle came in the form of donations – actually, over $130,000 dollars – worth of donations from community members fighting to keep Forsyth County’s only emergency family homeless shelter and Residential Reentry Center up and running. https://is.gd/fgWcvV

Thanks to everyone who attended the “Hands and Hearts of Women Luncheon.”

 

(Free session)  ‘Successful Yard Sale-ing 101’

TODAY (May 16) at 11am. Lewisville Branch Library, Shallowford Road.

Questions will be answered and tips provided to organize a successful yard sale.

INFO: Call 336-703-2940

Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

 

The Next Veterans Coffee event…

This Thursday (May 17) at PDQ Restaurant in Winston-Salem. 8:30-10:30 a.m.

A place for veterans of all ages to have coffee and pastries, visit with old friends and meet new ones. Sponsored by the Hospice Palliative and Care Center.

For more information, call Don Timmons at 336-331-1309. https://is.gd/VMGkDa

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTips to having a Successful Garage Sale
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Tonia CornettMay 16, 2018

Consumer Reports: Annual report on the best sunscreens

Verne HillMay 16, 2018

Tips to having a Successful Garage Sale

Verne HillMay 16, 2018

Community Events

May
17
Thu
6:30 pm Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Gala @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Pierced Ministries Fundraiser Gala @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
May 17 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Tickets: $35.00 (per person) Proceeds: Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services – Celebrating 10 years of restoring hope to the hopeless!! 336.307.3899
7:15 pm “Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
“Breaking The Chains” Addiction ... @ New Covenant Christian Church (Wilkesboro)
May 17 @ 7:15 pm – 9:00 pm
This is a monthly Christ-centered support group meeting where recovering addicts help addicts to overcome their addiction. 336-244-8273 or email at pastorjonathan74@yahoo.com Sponsored by City of Refuge Community Church
May
18
Fri
all-day Apologetics Conference @ Greensboro Christian Church (Greensboro)
Apologetics Conference @ Greensboro Christian Church (Greensboro)
May 18 – May 19 all-day
Speakers: Adam Coleman, Chad Gross, Joel Furches, Nick Peters, Tyler Vela & Benjamin Watkins Tickets: $20.00 (per person) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mentionable-the-conference-tickets-37740123726 The conference begins Friday, May 18 @ 5:30pm (dinner included) and continues Saturday, May 19 (9:30[...]
all-day Men’s Retreat @ Park Springs Retreat Center (Providence)
Men’s Retreat @ Park Springs Retreat Center (Providence)
May 18 – May 20 all-day
Theme: “Relax, Recharge & Reconnect” Registration: $75.00 (per person – includes lodging and meals) http://www.pinedale.org/pcc-mens-retreat Hosted by Pinedale Christian Church (W-S) 336.788.7600  
10:00 am Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 18 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: 5/18 & 5/19 (10-10) 5/20 (11-8)
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes