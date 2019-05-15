Wednesday News, May 15, 2019  

Business 40 Improvements Project downtown Winston-Salem (Facebook page)

Update: The Marshall Street Bridge will remain open a little longer due to the rainy Mother’s Day weekend. The Church Street Bridge should open before the Marshall Street Bridge closes.

*The Church Street Bridge will open late May, weather permitting.

*The Marshall Street Bridge is scheduled to close ‘soon’, a month ahead of schedule.

The new Marshall Street bridge should open in January, 2020.

Breaking News this morning: The US State Department has ordered all non-essential staff to leave Iraq amid escalating tensions with Iran.

The President has ordering all US flags at half-staff today (May 15) in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day part of National Police Week.

“In humble appreciation of our hardworking law enforcement officers, Melania and I will light the White House in blue on Wednesday, May 15. I further encourage all Americans to display the flag from their homes and businesses on Wednesday…”

NOTE: Over 100 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2018 will be remembered today during a special memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service is part of National Police Week.

Standing for Life. The Alabama state Senate has approved the most sweeping restrictions on abortion in the US. The Senate voted 25-6 to pass a bill to make it a felony for a doctor to perform an abortion. The bill is a priority for the Legislature’s Republican majority. Last night’s vote sends it to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, who will likely sign it into law this week. The ruling almost certainly guarantees a legal challenge from pro-abortion proponents. Fox News

Walmart is (primed) to roll out free next-day delivery – without a membership fee – in select markets. Weeks after Amazon officials said they planned to offer free one-day shipping to Prime members, Walmart it is adding free “NextDay” delivery in Phoenix and Las Vegas before expanding to Southern California “in the coming days.” The service will reach approximately 75% of the U.S. population this year.

The Carolina Hurricanes lost to the Boston Bruins 2-1 in game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals last night. The Hurricanes are down three games to none in the series with the Bruins. www.journalnow.com

Please give the gift of life, now.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical shortage of type O blood, the blood group most needed by hospitals. With less than a two-day supply of blood available for emergency rooms! That’s why the Red Cross is asking eligible type O donors to make an appointment to give now. As a special thank you, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through June 10, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Passing of a comedic gem…

Tim Conway passed away Tuesday morning in a LA care facility after a long illness. Conway was 85.

Conway won four Emmy Awards for his work on the Carol Burnett show.

BIO: Born Thomas Daniel Conway in Ohio, (Tim Conway) served in the US Army, honed his comedic skills in Cleveland’s local TV scene before heading to New York to join The Steve Allen Show in the early 1960s.

Conway told Weekend Edition host Scott Simon in 2010 that he started dreaming of a career in comedy when he was just a child. “I was really kind of the class clown,” he said. “When you’re small, you either are funny or you get beat up a lot.” He had dyslexia, and when he read words that weren’t there, he found that other kids would laugh. Conway recalled thinking, “This is a good way to make a living. I’ll just go downtown and read and have people laugh.”

Awards…

Conway won Emmys for guest appearances in 1996 for “Coach” and in 2008 for “30 Rock.” Conway also had a modest but steady movie career, appearing in such films as “The Apple Dumpling Gang” (1975), “The Shaggy D.A.” (1976), “Cannonball Run II” (1984), “Dear God” (1996) and “Air Bud 2” (1998).

Here’s something to cross off your travel bucket list:

A walk across (one) of the longest pedestrian suspension bridges in the US.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, stretches 680 feet across a valley in the Great Smoky Mountains and opens to the public on May 17.

If you’re afraid of heights, you might want to steer clear.

The bridge has glass-floor panels in the middle that allow you to see the ground 140 feet below. The chairlift to the bridge costs $15 per adult and $12 per child.

Visitors will be able to take Instagram-worthy photos and soak up the view of downtown Gatlinburg and the surrounding Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

May is ‘strawberry month’ in North Carolina

FYI: North Carolina, the 4th largest producer of strawberries in the country.

Sharing Our Shoes: During the month of May, Mast General store locations is collecting gently used ‘shoes’. All styles and varieties are needed: Simply connect the shoes into pairs via a rubber band or by tying the laces together and drop them off at your local Mast Store.

Winston-Salem location is partnering with the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission.

Boone + Valle Crucis locations are partnering with Goodwill.

