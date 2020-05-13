Wednesday News, MAY 13, 2020

Above normal temperatures for the weekend…

Forget the terrible twos and prepare for the hateful eights ‒ parents have named age 8 as the most difficult age to parent, according to new research.

Parents polled found age 6 to be easier than they expected.

In the midst of COVID-19 and social distancing, parenting challenges have never been more apparent.

A nationwide survey into the highs and lows of modern parenting has revealed as many as 86% of parents believe children are turning into “teenagers” earlier than when they were young. https://nypost.com/2020/04/07/americans-with-kids-say-this-is-the-most-difficult-age-to-parent/

UPDATE: All 16 high schools in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County district will host virtual commencement ceremonies June 12 and 13 for the Class of 2020.

Each ceremony will be broadcast or streamed.

The following week, schools will host drive-by diploma pickup…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/virtual-graduations-drive-by-diplomas-for-students-in-winston-salem-forsyth-schools

UPDATE: Guilford County Schools is postponing its traditional graduation ceremonies in May and June due to the coronavirus pandemic. The district’s 28 high schools will hold “drive-thru” recognitions instead to honor graduating seniors. Notifications will be sent to families and schools as soon as the dates are confirmed. https://bit.ly/3bqSeYE

NEW: Harris Teeter will offer free COVID-19 tests for qualifying individuals.

Testing will begin this Friday, May 15 at the following location.

City of High Point Parking Deck in Guilford County

– 120 West Commerce Ave. High Point, N.C. 27260.

Appointments will be available each Friday, Saturday & Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through May 30, with the exception of Memorial day.

Tests are available to qualifying individuals by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment by visiting www.harristeeter.com/covidtesting.

Remember the 3-W’s

Wash your hands for 2 seconds or use hand sanitizer

Wear a face covering

Wait six feet apart from other people (social / physical distance)

Phase ONE of “relaxing restrictions’ in North Carolina is set to last thru May 22.

*The Governor’s Stay-at-Home mandate is still in place and highly recommended.

Go out if you need to! *Phase 1 ‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on the News Blog https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/FAQs-for-Phase-1-EO-FINAL.pdf

Coronavirus challenges still facing the nation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, said that while containment is moving in the right direction, the virus is not under control. During a Senate hearing yesterday, Fauci warned that easing stay-at-home restrictions must be done carefully and treatments and vaccines are likely eventually, but not before school starts in the fall. BTW: 5 takeaways from the Senate coronavirus hearing on the News Blog

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/05/12/coronavirus-fauci-vaccine-timing-during-senate-hearing/3117915001/

A ‘new normal’ for major tech companies?

Twitter will allow some of its workforce to continue working from home – indefinitely – if they choose, so says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The announcement comes as Facebook and Google urging employees to work from home if possible until 2021.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2020/05/12/twitter-work-from-home-forever/3118879001/

Disney Parks in the US have not set a re-open date yet.

But expect major changes when they do.

Face coverings will be required for guests and cast members along with social distancing should make for some interesting photos.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/05/12/disney-american-parks-likely-require-face-masks-reopening-ceo-chapek/3121754001/

No ‘SHOWS’ til September? The Broadway League announcing that all shows are canceled at least through Labor Day due to coronavirus. While there is no return date set, the League now is offering refunds and exchanges for performances through September 6th. Broadway has been shut down since March 12. https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2020/05/12/broadway-shutdown-continuing-through-labor-day-coronavirus/3116941001/

Still waiting on your coronavirus stimulus payment?

You have until noon TODAY to provide the IRS with your bank account information if you want to receive your stimulus cash more quickly via direct deposit. Bank account information can be entered at “Get My Payment” at IRS.gov. Otherwise, you could be waiting weeks or months to receive a paper check.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/05/13/coronavirus-los-angeles-beaches-supreme-court-ufc-south-dakota/3113122001/

Triad Goodwill will be hosting two Virtual Job Fairs

The first is TODAY from 10-1pm…

You can pre-register at www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualjobfair

Job seekers will be able to meet ‘face-to-face’ via direct Zoom video conferences with employers who are actively seeking new hires.

GOOD NEWS: The next Triad Goodwill’s Virtual Job Fair next Wednesday May 27

(from 10-1pm). Hourly sessions at 10, 11, and 12pm

https://www.yesweekly.com/news/triad-goodwill-to-host-virtual-job-fair-events-on-may-13-and-27/