Wednesday News May 12, 2021

NO FEAR WEDNESDAY!!!

Issues with that Colonial Pipeline Cyber-attack have many concerned about a possible gas shortage. Analysts say the panic buying is causing an artificial shortage.

North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect. Under the law, businesses cannot ‘unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency’. Questions? Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

AAA Carolinas has some common-sense TIPS on conserving fuel…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Learn more on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Another shortage? Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces you can request!

In response to a shortage of some items, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers ONE dipping sauce cup ‘per item ordered’ at many of its U.S. restaurants.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/chick-fil-a-sauce-shortage-pandemic/36407500?fbclid=IwAR043ImOECbtFXU44kXr-p3o7E6v1hhXurNtyp9IUvEP2ylUE40aUetoRGM

RECALL: Kidde (KID-dah) is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors over concerns that ‘they can fail to alert users to a fire’. The alarms were primarily sold at Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon.com from May 2019 through September 2020.

Contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.

Check out the RECALL info (and model #s) on the News Blog

Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/07/us/kidde-recalls-smoke-alarms-trnd/index.html

Volunteers needed. Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning this Saturday, May 8 through the end of June! *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm. Details on our Facebook page and at wbfj.fm

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

Praying for peace…

At least five Israelis were killed by rocket fire Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Dozens more are injured across central and southern Israel. Gaza terrorists have fired more than 1,000 rockets at Israel since Monday night, according to the Israeli military.

This is the heaviest fighting between Gaza terror groups and Israel since 2014, and it shows no signs of slowing.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/may/dozens-of-israelis-palestinians-dead-as-escalating-violence-shows-no-signs-of-stopping