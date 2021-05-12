Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday News May 12, 2021

Wednesday News May 12, 2021

Verne HillMay 12, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday News May 12, 2021

Like

NO FEAR WEDNESDAY!!!

Issues with that Colonial Pipeline Cyber-attack have many concerned about a possible gas shortage. Analysts say the panic buying is causing an artificial shortage.

 North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect. Under the law, businesses cannot ‘unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency’.  Questions? Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

 

AAA Carolinas has some common-sense TIPS on conserving fuel…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel.

*Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Learn more on the News Blog: https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

Another shortage?  Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces you can request!

In response to a shortage of some items, Chick-fil-A is only giving customers ONE dipping sauce cup ‘per item ordered’ at many of its U.S. restaurants.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/chick-fil-a-sauce-shortage-pandemic/36407500?fbclid=IwAR043ImOECbtFXU44kXr-p3o7E6v1hhXurNtyp9IUvEP2ylUE40aUetoRGM

 

RECALL: Kidde (KID-dah) is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors over concerns that ‘they can fail to alert users to a fire’. The alarms were primarily sold at Walmart, Home Depot and Amazon.com from May 2019 through September 2020.

Contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.

Check out the RECALL info (and model #s) on the News Blog

Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/07/us/kidde-recalls-smoke-alarms-trnd/index.html

 

Volunteers needed.   Operation Christmas Child, due to the overwhelming response to this year’s ‘Build-a-Shoebox’ online, OCC needs volunteers at its Charlotte processing center beginning this Saturday, May 8 through the end of June!  *Tuesday – Saturday / 9am – 9pm.  Details on our Facebook page and at wbfj.fm

https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/volunteer-to-assemble-basbo-boxes/?utm_source=OCCFacebook&utm

 

Praying for peace…

At least five Israelis were killed by rocket fire Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Dozens more are injured across central and southern Israel. Gaza terrorists have fired more than 1,000 rockets at Israel since Monday night, according to the Israeli military.

This is the heaviest fighting between Gaza terror groups and Israel since 2014, and it shows no signs of slowing.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2021/may/dozens-of-israelis-palestinians-dead-as-escalating-violence-shows-no-signs-of-stopping

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostOperation Christmas Child: Volunteers needed in May and June
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: MADDawg Ministries with Mike Darrow

Verne HillMay 13, 2021

Thursday News, May 13, 2021

Verne HillMay 13, 2021

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 12, 2021

Community Events

Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Mar
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) Also, registration for Mission[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, everyone is encouraged to collect your loose change for the annual Baby Bottle Campaign – May 9 (Mother’s Day)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jun 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals & Dinner Service. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes