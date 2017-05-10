Wednesday News, May 10, 2017

Above normal temperatures thru Thursday…

RECALL: Publix is recalling its ‘Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip’ because the product could contain small glass fragments.

The dip was sold at stores in 5 states including North Carolina.

If you purchased the dip, you can return it for a full refund.

DETAILS – UPC code: 000-41415-15961

Use-by-date of May 16 printed on the lid of its container.

For more information: Call 1-800-242-1227 https://goo.gl/onhbXf

Beware: Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine found that nearly one third of FDA Drugs approved from 2001 through 2010 had major safety issues years after they were widely available to patients.

Seventy-one of the 222 drugs approved in the first decade of the millennium were withdrawn, required a “black box” warning on side effects or warranted a safety announcement about new risks to the public. Read more https://goo.gl/jSFCFc

Commencement / Graduations for Area Colleges & Universities

https://goo.gl/wyjnCE

Sad News: The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died Tuesday in a car accident in Connecticut. Kathy Berman was 67.

Kathy and Chris Berman were married for over 33 years and had two children.

“This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend,” said ESPN president John Skipper. “Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family.”

Source: ESPN / Sports Illustrated https://www.si.com/tech-media/2017/05/10/chris-berman-wife-car-accident

Developing: Fox8 reporting that someone pointed a gun at a school bus carrying students to Hampton Elementary School in Guilford County this morning.

ABC is reviving “American Idol”?

only a year after the powerhouse music competition aired its 15th and last season on Fox. “American Idol” was television’s #1 series for nine years.

By Idol’s last season the average audience had dipped to 11 million and skewed older while NBC’s “The Voice” surpassed Idol in popularity. https://goo.gl/e7Cjus

It’s ‘Hurricane Preparedness Week’ in North Carolina (May 7-13)

Today’s focus: Get an insurance check-up

Call your insurance company or agent and ask for an insurance check-up to make sure you have enough homeowners insurance to repair or even replace your home. Don’t forget coverage for your car or boat. **Remember, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding.

Learn more about being ‘weather’ prepared: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-preparedness

Microsoft has patched a severe flaw affecting many computers with Windows.

Late Monday, the company issued a fix for a bug in its anti-virus scanner that could be manipulated to remotely control Windows computers.

Researcher Tavis Ormandy called the bug “crazy bad,” in a tweet on Saturday. Ormandy found the flaw with fellow Google Project Zero researcher Natalie Silvanovich and reported it to Microsoft over the weekend. Project Zero is a team of Google (GOOGL, Tech30) researchers who find serious security vulnerabilities in services around the web.

Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30) quickly fixed the flaw after the duo reported it. The bug existed in the Microsoft Malware Protection Engine, an anti-virus scanner on some Windows machines that regularly looks for suspicious code going through the computer’s network.

To exploit the flaw, an attacker could have written a special piece of code to trigger remote execution because of an error in how the engine read the code. It could be triggered by something as simple as sending an email. Affected software included Windows Defender for Windows 7, 8.1 and 10.

Consumers who use the anti-virus product are automatically protected if they have Windows Update turned on. In a summary of the issue, Microsoft said updates will automatically be applied within 48 hours.

https://goo.gl/O5CCq4