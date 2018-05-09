Wednesday News, May 09, 2018

Update: Good News for local tornado survivors

Survivors in Guilford and Rockingham counties with property damage or loss from the April 15 tornado and severe storms may now register for disaster assistance with (FEMA). Individuals can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

Breaking News: North Korea has released three Americans. The news comes as the Trump administration finalizes plans for a historic summit with the North Korean leader. http://www1.cbn.com/

*Prayer Concern: American pastor Andrew Brunson (originally from Black Mountain, NC) will remain in a Turkish prison until his next court hearing scheduled on July 16. Brunson faces up to 35 years in prison in Turkey for what many believe are unjust charges. –ACLJ http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2018/may/american-pastor-andrew-brunson-to-remain-in-turkish-prison?cpid=EU_CBNNEWS&cpid=EU_CBNNEWS

New this morning: Almost 1,100 Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employees have requested time off next Wednesday (May 16), the same day thousands of educators across North Carolina are expected to meet in Raleigh for the March for Students and Rally for Respect.

More than a dozen public school districts across the state (including Guilford County) have chosen to close school that day due to teacher absences exceeding the number of available substitutes. http://www.journalnow.com/news/local

The Mormon church is ending its 105-year relationship with the Boy Scouts of America at the end of next year. Until the end of 2019, the church said it will remain a “fully engaged partner” in the BSA’s program for boys 8-13. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news

BTW: Trail Life Troop 942, a Christian alternative to Boy Scouts, is having an Informational meeting this Monday, May 14 @ 7pm

Location of the info meetings: Calvary Day School Cafeteria in Winston-Salem

Troop Master Alan Causey (336) 575-9069 www.traillife942.com

More Americans expect to work until 70. Americans typically retire at age 63 and start collecting Social Security between age 62 to 64, according to new research.

After 35 years, Disney World says it will no longer host the Night of Joy Christian music festival. “Last year was our last event, ” a Disney spokesperson told CBN News.

Despite the cancellation, Disney says various Christian groups and artists including MercyMe and Tauren Wells will still continue to hold concerts at the resort in Florida.

FYI: Universal Studios Orlando will continue its own annual two-night Christian worship event called ‘Rock The Universe’ later in September. This year’s lineup includes Casting Crowns, Jesus Culture, TobyMac and For King and Country. http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2018/may/disney-ends-night-of-joy-christian-concert-after-35-year-run

BBB: What to Keep and What to Shred

(How long should I keep those important documents?)

FACT: A poor quality sunscreen may prevent sunburn, but won’t shield skin from UVA rays that cause skin aging and possibly melanoma. How effective is YOUR sunscreen? Find out more on the News Blog https://is.gd/PGr3bF

FREE skin cancer screening

This Thursday, May 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Medical Plaza on Country Club, located at 4618 Country Club Road in Winston-Salem.

Supported by dermatologists with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

No appointment is necessary and parking is free.

BTW: According to the American Cancer Society, more skin cancers are diagnosed in the US each year than all other cancers combined.

Although skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and can affect anyone of any age, males and people over the age of 40 are at an increased risk. www.wakehealth.edu

The more engaged someone is with the Bible, the more likely he or she is to recognize their need for it on a daily basis, according to the latest State of the Bible research from American Bible Society. Among this group, 61% said they must have the Bible as part of their daily routines when given a choice between the Bible, coffee, sweets and social media.

“What many Americans rightly recognize is, that while coffee provides a nice temporary jolt of energy, only the life-changing message of the Bible gives lasting hope and peace,” said Roy Peterson, president and CEO of American Bible Society.

Election 2018 Ritchie Simmons upset incumbent David Grice in the Davidson County sheriff’s race; former Sheriff Gerald Hege came in a distant third. Simmons will run unopposed in the General Election in November.

Rev. Mark Harris a Southern Baptist pastor edging out three-term incumbent Robert Pittenger in the GOP primary for the US House race. Harris will be on the Ballot in November’s general election campaign against Iraq War veteran and Harvard graduate Dan McCready, who won Tuesday’s Democratic nomination.

Kathy Manning, winner of the Democratic primary election Tuesday night, will now face Republican Tedd Budd for the 13th congressional district seat in November.

Find out how your candidates faired during Tuesday’s Primary Election

